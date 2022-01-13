The new, all-natural Magnesium line of healthcare products from Healthy Energy Amazing Life is garnering awards for its effectiveness and fast results

The entire range is silicone-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free

Healthy Energy Amazing Life (H.E.A.L), a leading natural healthcare company, offers an all-natural line of Magnesium health care products that are silicone-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. The H.E.A.L range of magnesium products from foot cream to body lotion to CBD cream to body butter is the perfect solution for people looking to supplement their healthcare routine with this necessary mineral.

“Magnesium is one of the most important minerals that our body requires to function effectively, but approx. 80% of Americans suffer from its deficiency. The H.E.A.L all-natural magnesium line has been created to help people correct their deficiency and make it a part of their healthcare routine.” said Doc Harmony, the founder of Healthy Energy Amazing Life.

“Using magnesium topically is the easiest and quickest way to correct any deficiency, and we are committed to using the highest quality, purest magnesium oil from the Zechstein Sea.” She added.

H.E.A.L’s Magnesium line of products is an award-winning range with OSIMAGNESIUM Foot Cream winning the Delicious Living 2022 Beauty and Body Award and OSIMAGNESIUM Good Night Lotion + Melatonin winning the Delicious Living 2020 Beauty and Body Award.

“We offer Magnesium products for every application; the OSIMagnesium flakes are a perfect way to relax in the tub, the OSIMagnesium oil delivers a large amount of elemental magnesium into the body, while the OSIMagnesium lotions and body butter can be applied anywhere on the body including face to enjoy its exceptional benefits.” Said Doc Harmony.

