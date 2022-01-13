The Law Firm of Chad Nolan Horowitz Discusses Most Frequent Injury in Car Accidents

Boynton Beach, FL – With improved safety devices these days, many people can walk away from a car accident. Unfortunately, that is not always the case.
The Law Office of Chad Nolan Horowitz is the car accident attorney Boynton Beach residents need when they suffer an injury. Attorney Horowitz has won compensation for thousands of car accident victims over the years. With this experience level, Boynton Beach residents will have an attorney who knows what he is doing.
The personal injury attorneys in Boynton Beach advise that the number one injury in car accidents is a traumatic brain injury. It’s sometimes hard to see this injury right away – it may take days for a brain injury to show up. When drivers are in a car, their entire body moves at the same speed as the car. When that car comes to a sudden stop, the brain keeps traveling at that speed and crashes into the skull.
The force of the brain hitting the skull can cause many medical problems. If the skull is also fractured, that only adds to the medical problems. Victims may need surgery and end up in intensive care for prolonged periods. It’s vitally important to have an accomplished car accident attorney in Boynton Beach.
About the Law Offices of Chad Allen Horowitz
Law Offices of Chad Allen Horowitz specializes in car accident law and handles all other kinds of personal injury claims. He has helped thousands of Florida residents win compensation for their injuries in car and truck accidents, dog bites, premises liability claims, and other kinds of personal injury.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Law Offices of Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A.
Contact Person: Chad Nolan Horowitz, P.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: (561) 767-3015
Address:1375 Gateway Blvd
City: Boynton Beach
State: FL
Country: United States
Website: https://theoneyouwant.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.