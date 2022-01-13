New Dimensions Wellness, A Top-Rated Wellness Club, Earns Recognition for Helping High-Level Executives Refine Mental and Physical Sharpness

New Dimensions Wellness, a leader in physical and mental health performance programs, has been recognized for the success of its superior health system in Orlando, Florida. Critically acclaimed for helping high-level executives stay mentally and physically sharp, New Dimensions Wellness’ exclusive wellness club combines advanced physical therapy and health treatments with elite fitness performance training to allow any executive to live, feel, and be exceptional.

New Dimensions Wellness’ physical therapy, fitness, performance, and mental health programs have helped clients remove stress, refine their mindsets, and achieve mental focus. Programs are individually crafted to improve physical strength, rid the body of aches & pains, naturally reverse aging, and eliminate stubborn fat. At each turn, the club works to empower clients with life-long solutions to physical and mental health that enhance vitality, vigor, and performance day in and day out.

“Our programs have helped a variety of clients, including high-level executives, stay mentally and physically sharp,” remarked the President of New Dimensions Wellness. “Each program is individually crafted to meet the goals of clients in areas of physical and mental health. We use face-to-face conversations to best understand each client’s unique situation and goals, and we then employ full-body assessments using expert medical professionals and carefully crafted individualized action plans,” they added.

The wellness club’s treatments and performance programs are backed by leading science and the expertise of Brantley Hawkins, MS, ATC, LAT, and Justin Cobb, MPT, ATC, LAT, CSCS. Together, Hawkins and Cobb bring years of experience in cutting-edge physical and mental health techniques to the club, and their work has been documented in over 500 leading health publications.

To learn more about the most trusted health & wellness solution for those who desire to live an active life, please visit MyNewDimension.com.

