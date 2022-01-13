New Dimensions Wellness, A Top-Rated Wellness Club, Earns Recognition for Helping High-Level Executives Refine Mental and Physical Sharpness

New Dimensions Wellness, a leader in physical and mental health performance programs, has been recognized for the success of its superior health system in Orlando, Florida. Critically acclaimed for helping high-level executives stay mentally and physically sharp, New Dimensions Wellness’ exclusive wellness club combines advanced physical therapy and health treatments with elite fitness performance training to allow any executive to live, feel, and be exceptional.
New Dimensions Wellness’ physical therapy, fitness, performance, and mental health programs have helped clients remove stress, refine their mindsets, and achieve mental focus. Programs are individually crafted to improve physical strength, rid the body of aches & pains, naturally reverse aging, and eliminate stubborn fat. At each turn, the club works to empower clients with life-long solutions to physical and mental health that enhance vitality, vigor, and performance day in and day out.
“Our programs have helped a variety of clients, including high-level executives, stay mentally and physically sharp,” remarked the President of New Dimensions Wellness. “Each program is individually crafted to meet the goals of clients in areas of physical and mental health. We use face-to-face conversations to best understand each client’s unique situation and goals, and we then employ full-body assessments using expert medical professionals and carefully crafted individualized action plans,” they added.
The wellness club’s treatments and performance programs are backed by leading science and the expertise of Brantley Hawkins, MS, ATC, LAT, and Justin Cobb, MPT, ATC, LAT, CSCS. Together, Hawkins and Cobb bring years of experience in cutting-edge physical and mental health techniques to the club, and their work has been documented in over 500 leading health publications.
To learn more about the most trusted health & wellness solution for those who desire to live an active life, please visit MyNewDimension.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: New Dimensions Wellness
Contact Person: Brantley Hawkins
Email: Send Email
Address:4470 35th St
City: Orlando
State: Florida
Country: United States
Website: https://mynewdimension.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.