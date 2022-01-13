Naama Fitness & Wellness Offers Unique Belly Dancing Experience for mature women

No one is too old or too weak to belly dance. Naama Fitness & Wellness has diverse belly dancing lessons suitable for all.

Belly dancing is a fitness activity often associated with the younger generation. However, UK-based belly dance teacher Naama, says otherwise. Her unique programs are carefully curated to help older women enjoy the exotic beauty of belly dancing and reap its health benefits.

“Belly dancing makes you move better and feel better. It’s suitable for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes. It’s a great way to work your body, improve your strength, balance, and suppleness, and tone up while you are having great fun with it,” says Naama Gelber, the owner and founder of Naama Fitness & Wellness.

Naama is a passionate Pilates and belly dance teacher boasting over eight years in the industry. She’s also a Senior Fitness Specialist and Nutritional Advisor. By combining her expertise in these fields, Naama empowers women who think they’re too old or weak for belly dancing to find fun and fitness in the craft. Many of her clients have mobility problems, such as bad knees and weak back.

She personally works with each client to identify the best corrective exercises that improve their mobility and coordination. Naama’s lessons and courses are adapted to their current skillset and needs. Each step and drill are delivered with precision in a simple, fun, and easy-to-follow way.

Currently, Naama offers live, interactive classes on Zoom. The online classes started at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, back in April 2020, as a way for Naama to cheer up her clients in lockdown. It led to her famous zoom session called Monday BellyBoogie, attended by beginners and more advanced students. They all dance together and have fun. They’ve formed a group of empowered women who are friendly and supportive towards each other.

In BellyBoogie, complete beginners learn the foundations of belly dance and start building the muscles necessary to execute graceful yet powerful dance moves.

Learning online is a massive hit for students because they can dance at home without worrying about stares or judgment. At home, they can be their own private dancers. Like Naama said, “Dance at your own pace at your space.”

Naama has also developed a pre-recorded online course suitable for complete beginners. This course will teach students a few basic steps and moves. Students can find themselves dancing after the first session. Naama hopes that by signing up for this course, more will be confident to join her live Monday BellyBoogie, which is FREE for anyone who purchased her course. She wants to spread the love for bellydancing as far as possible.

To learn more, click here: https://love2bellydance.samcart.com/products/bellydance-course-for-beginners

Media Contact

Company Name: Naama Fitness

Contact Person: Naama Gelber

Email: Send Email

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.bellydancewithnaama.co.uk/

