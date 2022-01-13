HobbyHack Partners with Award-Winning Woodworking Veteran to Design New Approach to Learning

Platform provides innovative approach for users to learn a hobby like woodworking online.

Plano, TX – Craftflow Software LLC, dba HobbyHack, a Social Learning platform designed to eliminate the need to search for “Woodworking classes near me” or “Carpenter classes near me”, recently announced a contract with Kevin Rodel, of Kevin Rodel Furniture & Design Studio to be their lead Master Woodworker. The HobbyHack App is being designed to group similarly skilled people into small cohorts or “Crews”, so they learn together, help one another, and have more fun learning hobbies like woodworking. The team has been working with Kevin for several months to design a 9-level education framework that will detail the skills needed in each level to become a Master Woodworker.

“Kevin has the exact skillset we were looking for to fill out our team and building our new app. He owns a successful custom furniture business that’s been in operation since 1986, has won numerous awards for his furniture designs, has at least a dozen publishing credits, but most importantly has taught modern woodworking and loves the teaching aspect”. Said Dave Ferons, the CEO of Craftflow Software. Check out the video with Kevin on our Media Page of our website and hear directly from Kevin on why he finds our approach so appealing.

The HobbyHack App, targeting May of this year for the initial release, is being designed to address the adult learning market by creating a social platform targeting informal adult education, initially targeting the woodworking hobby. There is a definite market that would be very open to this approach. Many of today’s searches like “woodworking classes near me”, “carpenter classes near me” and “wood workshop near me” focus on being in a group and learning with others that hasn’t been solved with an online approach until now. Many people have these large networks of friends, connections, and followers, but only a small percentage really create new and lasting friendships. Our App is designed to group people in small crews, so you have a chance to make real connections through a hobby and continual education.

This idea came about a couple of years ago after Dave started getting into woodworking. “I started like most people do today by watching YouTube, reading blogs and forums and eventually thought, there’s got to be a more efficient way of doing this”. It was also lonely, especially during the pandemic. Woodworking, as with other hobbies are generally singular pursuits, but they don’t have to be. Dave shared his thoughts with Doug and Doug said, “People would learn faster and have more fun if you could place them in smaller groups and they could share what they’ve learned with each other”. So that began the HobbyHack journey.

About Craftflow Software LLC:

We’re a bootstrapped startup with the goal of creating not just an app but a platform to help those new to the woodworking hobby, as well as those who have been at it for a while. Whether our members want to become a woodworking master or just master a skill, we’ll have a platform that will make their goals more achievable, attained faster, have more fun with woodworking and hopefully make true friends at the same time. We’re building in features to help all skill levels improve their craft and for the most highly skilled to make extra money helping others. The App will eventually branch out into other hobbies but focus on woodworking for the initial launch.

