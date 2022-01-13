A Solo Artist Producing Multi-genre Music: Introducing to the World Red Skies Mourning

With a bunch of compelling compositions released over the past few years and a lot more under works for future releases, up-and-coming artist Red Skies Mourning is all set to make it big in the industry

Emerging artist Red Skies Mourning is a massive force to be dealt with in the world of music. With especial expertise in the genre of Alternative and Pop music, the artist really knows how to come up with original tunes every once in a while. The possession of unparalleled musical skills and years of experience in the industry has made Red Skies Mourning one of the most capable artists of the time. He has recently released a brand new album titled “Deep Moonlight”.

With the release of the song on December 11th, 2021, the artist is looking forward to getting his unique sound out there and bring music fans from all around the world towards his music. He wants people belonging from all age groups and backgrounds, especially the ones who take a keen interest in Pop and Alternative music, to give a listen to the song and connect with it on a deeper and personal level. Wanting to be there for people going through tough times, Red Skies Mourning strives towards incorporating meaningful messages in his songs so that the listeners are able to relate to each and every lyric and feel like they are not alone in their quest of life. In return, the dedicated artist is seeking some admiration and appreciation for being one of the most capable Pop artist of the time. Currently available on most major music streaming/downloading platforms across the world including Spotify, SoundCloud, Tik Tok, and more, “Deep Moonlight” is an ethereal melody with a chorus that begs to be sung along with.

Apart from the digital version of the song, a music video for “Deep Moonlight” was also released on YouTube. Getting uploaded to Red Skies Mourning’s official YouTube channel on November 28th, 2021, the video has managed to amass well above 18k views in less than 3 months. Chris Aleshire worked on the songwriting, vocals, and production of the song, while the melody and production along with a little songwriting has been carried out by Ryan Curtis. The mixing Engineer behind “Deep Moonlight” is Jeff Kanan, whereas Cesar Da Emperor did the whole production and beats. The artist plans on continuing his musical journey, making more songs he’s passionate about and expanding his horizons. He wants to tour the world, meeting fans and inspiring hundreds along the way.

Check him out, follow him, and contact him for interviews/collaborations

ABOUT

Red Skies Mourning is a musician named Chris Aleshire, who was in a few Hardcore/Punk bands back in the day and then decided to shift and start Red Skies Mourning.

He wrote a few grungy sounding songs and JR Richards from Dishwalla helped with arrangement, critique, and some backing vocals.

LINKS

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redskiesmourning

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redskiesmournnig

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/skiesmourning

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMJNY3tRLxEyGUi5I0tjzZQ

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0QZkkVNRXkhP0ucRh3ehFC?si=NwR3sAchRFSrIYGjTM_xdQ

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/red-skies-mourning

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/redskiesmourning

LastFM: https://www.last.fm/music/Red+Skies+Mourning

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/chris-aleshire/

Media Contact

Company Name: Red Skies Mourning

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3015032107

City: Baltimore

State: Maryland

Country: United States

Website: https://www.redskiesmourning.com/

