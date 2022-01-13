Parameter Capital & Consulting Expands SMB Assistance With My ERTC Now Platform

SEATTLE – January 13, 2022 – Parameter Capital and Consulting (PCC), a boutique capital and consulting firm, is expanding its portfolio by launching myERTCnow.com, a platform aimed at helping businesses affected by COVID-19 mandates maximize the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). This tax credit can represent up to $33,000 per employee for eligible businesses.

myERTCnow.com was created to meet the increasing demand for capital from businesses negatively affected by COVID-19 mandates. myERTCnow allows companies to maximize their employee retention tax credit, with its easy-to-use platform and team of tax experts who facilitate the entire process.

“It became obvious to us that very few businesses even knew this tax credit opportunity existed,” said PCC’s Managing Partner, Jason Miller. “Everyone heard about the PPP loan, but this tax credit has garnered little to no attention. Educating business owners that this refund exists, and making it easy for them to claim the money is our highest priority. Mr. Miller went on to say, “Our portfolio companies are all about creating disproportionate value for small and medium-sized businesses, so the synergies with this project just made sense.”

“This credit can represent a significant amount of money and relief for a struggling business, said Jacob Tully, MTAX, and Chief Financial Officer of myERTCnow.com. “There are multiple considerations for maximizing this tax credit that many accountants and business professionals neglect due to the intricacy of the tax laws. Our platform and professional expertise make claiming this credit incredibly straightforward.”

Businesses can find out if they are eligible for this credit by scheduling a consultation with the experts at myERTCnow.com. If eligible, business owners can expect their credit in as little as 12 weeks from filing!

For more information about My ERTC Now and its efforts, visit www.myertcnow.com or follow @myERTCnow on Twitter.

