The launch of MetaLife may meet the meta space of the global population

In December 2021, AMM formally entered into a strategic cooperation with metaverse Capital, the leading capital of metaverse, to purchase Land 52 (a 52-square land) worth 500,000 MANA for a value of US$ 8 million, and set up Metalife, the aggregation platform of Metaverse, which caused a sensation in the industry.

Block chain technology has experienced many rounds of reform and innovation, and DeFi has been gradually recognized by the world. The value of NFT has impacted people’s cognition, the block chain game has changed everyone’s thinking, and the concept of “Play to Earn” is deeply rooted in people’s mind. The breakthrough in the underlying storage technology means that 2022 will also be an extraordinary year. “A concert can accommodate 13 million people; The price of a piece of virtual land will far exceed the real estate value several times! The digital ecology has arrived with the concept of “metaverse+”!

Roblox is a large multiplayer online game building platform. The platform hosts various types of user-created games written in the programming language Lua. It was founded in 2004 and released in 2006. Whether as a platform or a company, Roblox’s influence has always been relatively small. Roblox came into being as metaverse, a cliché d concept, was rediscovered by the world. It acts as the economic facade of metaverse. Since its listing in 2021, its revenue in the third quarter (latest data) was USD509.3 million, up 102% year-on-year, and DAU (daily active users) was 47.3 million, up 31% year-on-year, up 158.18%. One after another, The Sandbox had a total sales volume of USD296 million and a market value of USD14,677 million. The total sales volume of Decentraland exceeded USD117 million with a market value of USD7,140 million. Metaverse projects such as Axie Infinity and Radio CACA are all scrambling to show the charm of metaverse to the world.

“Metaverse” is one of the embodiments of Web3.0, which combines the artistic uniqueness of NFT, DeFi economic system, Gamefi immersion, and DAO governance. From capital giants such as A16z, Sequoia, Meta (formerly Facebook) and NVIDIA to stars and billionaires such as JJ Lin, Jay Chou, Zheng Zhigang, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, they have also created NFT about themselves or purchased virtual properties.

AMM GLOBAL MEDIA LTD is a brand-new mobile platform that leads the trend of audio-visual entertainment. It includes the development of multiple entertainment industries such as live programs, variety shows, music programs and TV movies, and contains rich and diversified TV themes and IP licensing channels for characters. Its main business line spans the UK, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan Province, Malaysia and other parts of the world.

In December 2021, AMM formally entered into a strategic cooperation with Decentraland, the leader of metaverse Infrastructure, to purchase Land 52(52 squares of land) with a value of US$ 8 million, worth 500,000 MANA, and started the construction of MetaLife, the aggregation platform of Metaverse.

MetaLife is a decentralized environment that houses web3.0. It is based on the BINANCE SMART CHAIN(BSC) to build the “virtual-reality agreement” between the metaverse Gamefi and the economy, including the “Metaverse +”living environment covered by shopping, entertainment, infrastructure, office, scientific research and other fields, and to build a Metaverse living scene that meets the needs of the 7.4 billion people in the world and a MetaLife of the real economy.

MetaLife has a sound “metaverse” living system. It builds a living financial economy through DeFi. The NFT card and the Gamefi Overmind Life sandbox build a meta space, and the necessary infrastructure resources and land for construction will be realized through the co-governance of the player DAO. It is reported that there are 50,000 NFT cards for entrance tickets to MetaLife. At present, there are more than 500,000 fans in the global warming stage, and they will be obtained through fair competition in the secondary market after the launch of the main network. Players with NFT cards can obtain commemorative art gifts, blind box opening, movie/art derivatives, and IP offline exhibition opportunities. All these works of art IP will be provided and used under the authorization of AMM Company. Meanwhile, the NFT cards will open blind box resources for the construction of a MetaLife sandbox city, and the holders are part of the co-construction members of DAO.

MetaLife will gradually improve the “metaverse+” living facilities in an all-round way, and will launch strategic cooperation with ecological partners such as AMM, Decentraland, IGG, Emojigames, Rokosoft, OPENSEA, NSPACE, Overmind Life, etc. with the participation conditions of its “Low Fortress”, By enabling more ordinary people to participate in the “metaverse” experience, DAO will build a blueprint for a digital city, where human beings will be able to enjoy digital identity, social interaction, immersion, low latency, virtual civilization, digital economic system, and DAO co-governance.

Looking forward to MetaLife’s magnificent debut!

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetalifeA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php? id=100076992812454

Discord: https://discord.gg/pTn6T6cv

Media Contact

Company Name: AMM

Contact Person: Tina Zou

Email: Send Email

Country: Singapore

Website: https://discord.gg/pTn6T6cv

