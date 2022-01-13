Chiropractor Edmonton Centre Provider For People Injured in Motor Vehicle Accidents

During Edmonton winter conditions the risk of being involved or injured in car accidents is greatly increased. To those who are unfortunately hurt in a motor vehicle accident, Chirocare Centre and Dr. Brian Yee are pleased to offer relief through their chiropractor Edmonton clinic. If needed the clinic also provides emergency chiropractic care outside of normal business hours. Through the Alberta Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Program, every Albertan resident is entitled to up to $1,000 of chiropractic care coverage for injuries incurred in a motor vehicle accident.
Chirocare Centre is a multi-disciplinary clinic that offers chiropractic, acupuncture, massage, and psychology services. The West Edmonton chiropractor professional team specializes in integrating these health disciplines in order to provide patients with the best care possible. The healthcare practitioners are highly experienced in treating various conditions, including sports injuries, pediatrics, motor vehicle accidents, pregnancy, WCB claims, TMJ disorders, and chronic pain. The clinic is open evenings and weekends and offers emergency care outside of business hours for an additional fee.
Dr. Yee’s clinic Chirocare Centre has been providing chiropractic treatments in Edmonton for 17 years, from Feb 2005 – Feb 2022. Dr. Yee provides a higher level of patient care than other chiropractors in which treatment sessions are two to three times longer than any other competing practitioner. Dr. Yee believes in spending extra time with each chiropractic patient to receive the best benefits from their chiropractic care.
Further details are available at https://chirocarecentre.com/
Since September 2021, the government of Alberta has declared a public health emergency. Public health measures have been reinstated to limit the transmission of Covid-19. Infection prevention and control measures will remain in place in all healthcare settings. Patients are required to wear face masks while in the Chirocare Centre. All patients will undergo screening before entry. They must not show any COVID-19 symptoms in order to enter the premises for their appointments.
About the Centre:
Chirocare Centre is a full-service chiropractic centre that serves people of Edmonton and West Edmonton. The service provider is recognized as a chiropractic practitioner able to treat patients under the WCB program. The clinic has more than 17 years of operation.
Media Contact
Company Name: Chirocare Centre
Contact Person: Dr. Brian Yee
Email: Send Email
Phone: 780-487-5151
Address:8702 Meadowlark Rd NW #250
City: Edmonton
State: AB T5R 5W5
Country: Canada
Website: https://chirocarecentre.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.