Chiropractor Edmonton Centre Provider For People Injured in Motor Vehicle Accidents

Chirocare Centre has been providing treatments to people injured in motor vehicle accidents for nearly 17 years.

During Edmonton winter conditions the risk of being involved or injured in car accidents is greatly increased. To those who are unfortunately hurt in a motor vehicle accident, Chirocare Centre and Dr. Brian Yee are pleased to offer relief through their chiropractor Edmonton clinic. If needed the clinic also provides emergency chiropractic care outside of normal business hours. Through the Alberta Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Program, every Albertan resident is entitled to up to $1,000 of chiropractic care coverage for injuries incurred in a motor vehicle accident.

Chirocare Centre is a multi-disciplinary clinic that offers chiropractic, acupuncture, massage, and psychology services. The West Edmonton chiropractor professional team specializes in integrating these health disciplines in order to provide patients with the best care possible. The healthcare practitioners are highly experienced in treating various conditions, including sports injuries, pediatrics, motor vehicle accidents, pregnancy, WCB claims, TMJ disorders, and chronic pain. The clinic is open evenings and weekends and offers emergency care outside of business hours for an additional fee.

Dr. Yee’s clinic Chirocare Centre has been providing chiropractic treatments in Edmonton for 17 years, from Feb 2005 – Feb 2022. Dr. Yee provides a higher level of patient care than other chiropractors in which treatment sessions are two to three times longer than any other competing practitioner. Dr. Yee believes in spending extra time with each chiropractic patient to receive the best benefits from their chiropractic care.

Further details are available at https://chirocarecentre.com/

Since September 2021, the government of Alberta has declared a public health emergency. Public health measures have been reinstated to limit the transmission of Covid-19. Infection prevention and control measures will remain in place in all healthcare settings. Patients are required to wear face masks while in the Chirocare Centre. All patients will undergo screening before entry. They must not show any COVID-19 symptoms in order to enter the premises for their appointments.

About the Centre:

Chirocare Centre is a full-service chiropractic centre that serves people of Edmonton and West Edmonton. The service provider is recognized as a chiropractic practitioner able to treat patients under the WCB program. The clinic has more than 17 years of operation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chirocare Centre

Contact Person: Dr. Brian Yee

Email: Send Email

Phone: 780-487-5151

Address:8702 Meadowlark Rd NW #250

City: Edmonton

State: AB T5R 5W5

Country: Canada

Website: https://chirocarecentre.com

