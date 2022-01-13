Debbie Ali's Newly Released Book Shares a Powerful Message for Victims of Physical Abuse

Ontario, Canada – January 13, 2022 – Public speaker and published writer, Debbie Ali has now released her latest book, Bare Feet. Her new book is her most personal work to date. It helps survivors of violence and physical assault to find power through faith and healing by creating a deep spiritual connection with God. Bravely sharing the raw details of her abduction and assaults, the author provides validation, comfort and hope for other survivors who may be suffering alone or may feel that their experience is not truly understood by others.
Bare Feet is a highly transformational yet extremely comforting and inspiring book. With her work, the author helps individuals turn pain into power, live more vigilantly and heal from the inside out. She boldly shares her horrific experience and how in the end, it was not human intervention but divine intervention that kept her sane and allowed her to be there for her children, even after the severe physical and mental trauma she had faced. In addition to giving readers poignant insight into her profound and divine connection with her faith, Debbie Ali also shares practical advice on how one can create a safe environment for not just oneself, but for one’s children, loved ones and neighborhoods. It is important to Debbie that she expresses her feelings and emotions and helps others heal by sharing her experience and practical coping techniques.
Debbie Ali is a highly proactive coach, counselor, consultant, public speaker and author. Being diversely talented, her literary endeavors range from fiction and screenplays to self-help and beyond. Currently residing in Canada, she is the founder of 3GL Consulting, a company focused on creating ‘safe spaces’ for all people. Be it spiritual, mental, emotional or physical safe spaces, Debbie assists individuals when it comes to healing, overcoming trauma and rising above the pain to reclaim their power. Her efforts in helping female survivors of physical assault and violence with PTSD, anxiety, depression, suicide and self-esteem issues won her a Lifetime Achievement Award.
With her multi-faceted career, she spreads the message of hope, faith, healing and positivity across all her platforms. Having served many years as a teacher, Debbie is also very passionate about nurturing young minds to create a better future. Her new book is an ode to the bravery of women survivors and to the tenacity of the human spirit.
Debbie Ali is available for interviews.
Bare Feet is now available on Amazon.com
Book Preview:
https://www.amazon.ca/dp/B0942WM628
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0942WM628
About Debbie Ali: https://3glconsulting.com/about-debbie-ali
Media Contact
Company Name: 3GL Consulting
Contact Person: Debbie Ali
Email: Send Email
Phone: 647-673-1220
Country: Canada
Website: https://3glconsulting.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.