Ethylene Carbonate Market Revenue Value to Exceed USD $435.0 Million By 2028, Globally : Polaris Market Research

Ethylene Carbonate Market By Form (Solid, Liquid); By End-Use (Oil & Gas, Automotive, Personal Care, Medical, Textile, Industrial, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

The global ethylene carbonate market size was valued at USD 307.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 435.0 million by 2028, projecting a CAGR of 6.0% between 2021-2028. according to a new study by Polaris Market Research, The demand for ethylene carbonate has increased due to growing application in lithium-ion batteries and greater adoption of electric vehicles. Growth in industrialization and urbanization, rising demand from medical and oil & gas sectors, and technological advancements support market growth.

The market is segmented into solid, liquid in terms of form. The demand for solid ethylene carbonate is expected to be high during the forecast period. Solid form is used in automotive, textile, and personal care sectors owing to its application in a wide range of solvents, lubricants, and plasticizers.

There is high demand for lubricants from the automotive and industrial sectors. However, the lithium battery electrolytes segment is expected to grow at a significant pace. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with stringent emission norms and regulations supplement the market growth of electric vehicles, thereby accelerating the industry growth

Moreover, the study includes the approximate review of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2028. The report then throws light on the fundamentals produced and advancements by various application share and the latest trend gaining encouragement that increases awareness about the global Ethylene Carbonate market. The market is predicted to witness significant growth throughout the forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report exhibits segmentation based on type, industry application, and geography

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2020 USD 307.7million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 435.0 million CAGR 6.0 % from 2021 – 2028 Base year 2020 Historical data 2016 – 2019 Forecast period 2021 – 2028 Key companies Alchem Chemical Company, Alfa Aesar, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Empower Materials, Inc., Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Liaoning Oxiranchem Inc., MERCK KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and others Segments covered By Form, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Regional Scope:

The regional sector is studied to showcase its current and future growth synopsis. This helps players to build up their position. The regional and country-level assessment incorporates the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the global Ethylene Carbonate market. Moreover, the section examines the market through segments, with sales percentage and income through the usage of key international locations in those several regions. The report presents the records diagrams, figures, and collateral that illustrates the country of the specific alternate within the nearby and global scenario.

The Country-Wise Analysis Section Covers The Following Key Regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Polaris Market Research has segmented the ethylene carbonate market report on the basis of form, application, end-use, and region:

Ethylene Carbonate, Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Solid

Liquid

Ethylene Carbonate, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surface Coatings

Solvent

Lubricants

Lithium Battery Electrolytes

Plasticizers

Others

Ethylene Carbonate, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Medical

Personal Care

Textile

Industrial

Others

Ethylene Carbonate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Ethylene Carbonate Market Revenue Value to Exceed USD $435.0 Million By 2028, Globally : Polaris Market Research