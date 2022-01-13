Ethylene Carbonate Market Revenue Value to Exceed USD $435.0 Million By 2028, Globally : Polaris Market Research

The global ethylene carbonate market size was valued at USD 307.7 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 435.0 million by 2028, projecting a CAGR of 6.0% between 2021-2028. according to a new study by Polaris Market Research, The demand for ethylene carbonate has increased due to growing application in lithium-ion batteries and greater adoption of electric vehicles. Growth in industrialization and urbanization, rising demand from medical and oil & gas sectors, and technological advancements support market growth.
The market is segmented into solid, liquid in terms of form. The demand for solid ethylene carbonate is expected to be high during the forecast period. Solid form is used in automotive, textile, and personal care sectors owing to its application in a wide range of solvents, lubricants, and plasticizers.
There is high demand for lubricants from the automotive and industrial sectors. However, the lithium battery electrolytes segment is expected to grow at a significant pace. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles coupled with stringent emission norms and regulations supplement the market growth of electric vehicles, thereby accelerating the industry growth
Industry Major Market Players
- Alchem Chemical Company
- Alfa Aesar
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- BASF SE
- Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC.
- Empower Materials, Inc.
- Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Liaoning Oxiranchem Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
- New Japan Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Oriental Union Chemical Corporation
- Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.
- Panax Etec
- Parasol Chemicals Ltd.
- RX Marine International
- Shandong Lixing Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Senjei Cleantech Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group
- Taixing Taida Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Toagosei Co., Ltd.
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
- Vizag Chemicals International
- Zhengzhou Meiya Chemical Products Co. Ltd.
- Zibo Donghai Industries Co. Ltd.
Moreover, the study includes the approximate review of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2028. The report then throws light on the fundamentals produced and advancements by various application share and the latest trend gaining encouragement that increases awareness about the global Ethylene Carbonate market. The market is predicted to witness significant growth throughout the forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report exhibits segmentation based on type, industry application, and geography
Ethylene Carbonate Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2020
|
USD 307.7million
|
Revenue forecast in 2028
|
USD 435.0 million
|
CAGR
|
6.0 % from 2021 – 2028
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2016 – 2019
|
Forecast period
|
2021 – 2028
|
Key companies
|
Alchem Chemical Company, Alfa Aesar, Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Empower Materials, Inc., Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Liaoning Oxiranchem Inc., MERCK KGaA, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and others
|
Segments covered
|
By Form, By Application, By End-Use, By Region
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Pricing Options
|
Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Regional Scope:
The regional sector is studied to showcase its current and future growth synopsis. This helps players to build up their position. The regional and country-level assessment incorporates the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the global Ethylene Carbonate market. Moreover, the section examines the market through segments, with sales percentage and income through the usage of key international locations in those several regions. The report presents the records diagrams, figures, and collateral that illustrates the country of the specific alternate within the nearby and global scenario.
The Country-Wise Analysis Section Covers The Following Key Regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and the rest of South America)
- The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa)
Polaris Market Research has segmented the ethylene carbonate market report on the basis of form, application, end-use, and region:
Ethylene Carbonate, Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Solid
- Liquid
Ethylene Carbonate, Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Surface Coatings
- Solvent
- Lubricants
- Lithium Battery Electrolytes
- Plasticizers
- Others
Ethylene Carbonate, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Oil & Gas
- Automotive
- Medical
- Personal Care
- Textile
- Industrial
- Others
Ethylene Carbonate Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Israel
- UAE
