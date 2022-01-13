Ken Ross Setting the Bar High in 2022 for the Insurance Industry

Houston, TX, USA – January 13, 2022 – When you hear “State Farm®,” you think of insurance, excellent claim service, and Jake. But there’s more. There’s Ken Ross. While serving the entire state of Texas, he concentrates heavily on the Galveston, Harris, and Brazoria counties along with all of the surrounding areas. And Ken Ross isn’t kicking back while 2022 gets started – he’s giving other insurance agencies in the area a run for their money.

“We have a Spanish-speaking team member and offer free notary public services,” Ross added enthusiastically. “When you arrive, you’ll be greeted with southern hospitality and a smile!”

In an office located directly across from City Hall and the fire department on Bayou and Cedar Road, Ken Ross will protect your family’s financial future by insuring your prized assets appropriately. Ross offers several types of insurance options, including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies, and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats, and motorcycles, is also available.

Ken’s mission is to be your first choice for your insurance needs while providing you with remarkably exceptional service. Ross strives to help State Farm customers in Texas manage the risks of everyday life.

About Ken Ross

Ken Ross has been an insurance agent with State Farm serving the community since 1985. His main goal is always to provide clients with the highest quality of service while ensuring that every individual’s needs are met.

Ross is a true champion for Texan communities, where he regularly donates his time and money to help out those in need. Ross attended Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, TX, and supports the Houston Food Bank, the Harris County Hospital District Foundation (HCHO), COVID-19 Assistance Fund, and local police and fire departments.

Having a diverse background in many areas, Ross can contribute his experience and knowledge across all aspects. He currently serves as an active board member for Mud#20 and The Eldorado Social and is a Lifetime Member of Alpha Phi Alpha. Additionally, Ross is a Lifetime Alumni Member of SHSU and a committee advisor for the SHSU Strategic Plan Forum.

