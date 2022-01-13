Overcoming Negativity – International Bestselling Authors Offer Expert Advice in Newly Released Inspirational Book

Waitsfield, VT, USA – January 13, 2022 – International bestselling authors Michael Beckwith, Dr. John Demartini, and Keith Leon S. are featured in Navigating the Clickety-Clack, Volume 3 of the inspirational Clickety-Clack book series from Keith Leon S. The newest volume brings together a highly diverse group of twenty-two authors who share golden nuggets of wisdom from their life experiences and challenges. This latest edition in the Clickety-Clack series helps readers heal from the past and stay calm when life decides to get tough.

Navigating the Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World, Volume 3 compiles true, tried, and tested advice from authors who have overcome adversities in their lives and want to help others do the same. Clickety-Clack refers to the sound made by a ten-speed bike when it is between gears and the chain is about to jump from one gear to the next. If one has faith and keeps pedaling, they eventually enter a new gear and accelerate. This book series unites talented authors to help readers who are stuck in between gears and want to move on to better things in life. The newest volume focuses on dealing with negative criticism and toxic environments. Whether it is in a personal relationship or in a professional setting, readers get important tools and techniques on how to make positive changes that will contribute to better mental and spiritual health.

Michael Beckwith, Dr. John Demartini, and Keith Leon S. are a dynamic trio who have set the theme for this new volume, while all of the contributing authors have each put effort into their tools and techniques for peace and happiness. Keith Leon S. and his wife Maura Leon set foot in the publishing business when they decided to self-publish their very first book about relationship advice. Ever since then, it has become a mission for the duo to highlight talented authors from varying backgrounds to share important knowledge and transformational tools with a large demographic of readers.

Additional contributing authors featured in the book are: Christina Frazier, Lianne Hofer, Inge Jechart, Erin Kinney, Julianna Jaffe Leven, Mike Mantic, Annabelle Merriman, Randall Monk, Jason Michael Powers, Heather Grace Powers, Lori Shen, Genevieve Siegel, Sarah Spann, Steph St. Amand, Laurie St Clare, Trey Stinnett, Nicole Thibodeau, Marie-Laure Will, and Gretchen Wilson.

All featured authors are available for interviews.

Navigating the Clickety-Clack: How to Live a Peace-Filled Life in a Seemingly Toxic World, Volume 3 is now available on Amazon.com.

Book Preview: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09PWNC8QL

About Keith Leon S.: http://www.amazon.com/author/keithleons

