Minh Duc Transport & Tourism: Car rental service for 4 to 45 seats in Hanoi

In order to provide a safe and memorable transport rental service to the people of Hanoi, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism offers car rental services. The company specializes in providing vehicles of all types like airport cars, travel cars, limousines, and many more. Different cars with varying seating capacities are also available at Minh Duc Transport & Tourism.

Hanoi, Vietnam – Minh Duc Transport & Tourism offers exceptional service related to car rental in Hanoi, Vietnam. For those who are avid travelers, or for people who visit the city related to their business, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism provides car rental services. The company aims to serve the customers with an exceeding level of customer service by providing the cars according to their individual needs. Car rental service in Ha Noi can’t really get better than Minh Duc Travel Car Rental.

Whatever the customers’ requirements are, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism has a wide array of cars and vehicles to choose from. Whether a single person is looking for a car, or a family or a huge party wants a large vehicle for better accommodation, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism has all these types of vehicles for rent. Ranging from sedans all the way up to limousines, and everything in between, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism has them all.

At Minh Duc Transport & Tourism, customers have a wide variety of cars to choose from. The company provides cars such as Toyota Vios, Daewoo Lacetti, Toyota Fortuner, Hyundai Santa Fe, Ford Transit, Mercedes Sprint, Hyundai County, Hyundai Universe, and many more. Besides offering a large variety of vehicles, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism makes sure to offer the most affordable prices. Even on holidays, when other car rental services increase their prices, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism delivers the same quality at reasonable prices.

Talking about Minh Duc Transport & Tourism as a company, Xedulichminhduc said: “With a deep understanding of the transportation industry and many years of experience in car rental, our services are the result of comprehensive, trusting and complete cooperation, With the criterion of setting the goal of prestige and quality for customers – Minh Duc car rental company is proud to be a reputable and quality car company in Vietnam.”

About Minh Duc Transport & Tourism:

Minh Duc Transport & Tourism provides car rental services in the capital city of Vietnam. Having years of experience in the car rental niche, Minh Duc Transport & Tourism has been offering rental services to the people of Hanoi. The company has a fleet of more than 20 modern vehicles and a team of experienced drivers. These vehicles include airport cars, beach cars, wedding cars, staff cars, buses, and more. Minh Duc Transport & Tourism takes pride in offering the most affordable prices for the car rental service.

Media Contact

Company Name: MINH DUC TRANSPORT AND TOURISM CO., LTD

Contact Person: Xe Du Lich Minh Duc

Email: Send Email

Phone: +8498 3372885 / +8496 6678983

Address:No. 9, Alley 1/267 Ho Tung Mau Street Cau Dien Ward, Nam Tu Liem District

City: Hanoi

Country: Vietnam

Website: https://xedulichminhduc.com.vn

