EZCast ProAV WR/WT Brings 200M+ Range to Wireless HDMI Display Systems

A wireless extender, splitter, and switcher that provides the performance of a wired system

New Taipei City, Taiwan – January 13, 2022 – EZCast, a leading innovator of wireless display technologies, is pleased to announce the EZCast ProAV WR/WT, a highly-flexible Wi-Fi HDMI Extender/Splitter/Switch with a range of 200M, or even more, in open areas. This product, comprising a transmitter unit and a receiver unit, is being officially launched at Infocomm 2021. The wireless ProAV WR/WT is ideal for applications and scenarios where a wired network connection may be too disruptive, time-consuming or difficult to install, while still providing an easy bridge to wired networks wherever they are more suitable (for example via EZCast’s ProAV ET/ER). The EZCast ProAV WR/WT is exceptional for providing wireless performance that is just as good as standard LAN performance.

Powerful but affordable EZCast ProAV WR/WT upgrade

The ProAV WR/WT benefits from EZCast’s simplified, unified transmitter and receiver design, and from economic fast networked backbone and easy deployment configurations. These advantages help EZCast ProAV equipment cost less than one-tenth of the price of traditional ProAV gear, helping you do away with complex and expensive matrix switch devices. Despite this, this product offers easy compatibility with existing systems and hassle-free integration.

Flexible and scalable and controllable

The product design provides greater flexibility and scalability in both system design and system functions – for example, making it easy to change from extender to splitter to switcher functionality. Central Management System (CMS) software support provides easy centralized remote control, while the built in USB KVM capability still gives you access to key functions in the field, such as controlling TX port messaging from the RX receiver.

Based on our advanced custom chip

EZCast ProAV devices supporting Video/Audio/USB/IR/UART over IP, including the ProAV WR/WT, are based around a powerful in-house developed, highly integrated System on a Chip (SoC) with embedded HDMI receiver and networking components.

Get more information: https://ezcast-pro.com/ezcast-proav/

Price and Availability

EZCast ProAV WT HDMI Extender/Splitter/Switch is available at an MSRP US$139 at EZCast online store EZCast ProAV WR HDMI Extender/Splitter/Switch is available at an MSRP US$129 at EZCast online store

About EZCast Pro

EZCast Pro is owned by Actions Microelectronics Co., Ltd. Located in New Taipei City, Taiwan, it creates audio-visual and digital wireless accessories with integral support for Cloud services, for professional, education and business-focused markets. From chip to product through its in-house design efforts, EZCast Pro aims to assist moving the world from wired to wireless, empowering people with freedom of mobility and to use digital products without restriction. To date, more than 10 million users around the world use EZCast Pro solutions, and our technologies and solutions are trusted by dozens of major brands worldwide.

Learn more about EZCast Pro at www.ezcast-pro.com. Reach us on YouTube: @EZCast Pro or LinkedIn: @EZCast Pro.

