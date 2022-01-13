Coolpo Honored With the WorldFestival Innovation Awards: Top 50 Startups

Out of more than 1,000 companies from six continents, Coolpo was among the ones chosen to pitch their innovative product and startup company at the World Festival 2021. The WorldFestival held last August 17-19, 2021, joined together 20,000+ participants to discover the top 1,000 emerging innovations and developments of 2021, and listen to the Top 50 World Festival innovations and startups as they pitched online on-stage during the 2-day global virtual conference.

The conference included the following activities:

• Technology Innovation Conference: more than 200 keynote speakers were asked to talk about the newest innovations in 24 industries.

• Award Competition: of the top 1,000 innovations and startups of 2021, only a few had the honor of pitching their products and companies on-stage as part of the “Top 50 WorldFestival Innovations” and “Top 50 WorldFestival Startups”. Voted companies (voted by the community and evaluated by industry experts) will have the honor of winning the WorldFestival Innovation Awards, which is the largest worldwide competition that gives recognition to global innovations.

• Virtual Expo: More than 100 emerging technologies and startups had online booths for this virtual expo.

• Networking & Receptions: thousands of participants with specific pass types were invited to 1:11 networking that allowed them to meet and chat with different top executives, contributors, and supporters.

The WorldFestival Awards is the world’s largest awards competition that identifies and recognizes global emerging trends and innovations. The competition was judged by more than 150 individuals from the Judging Committee, including venture capitalists, angel investors, corporate executives, and so much more. Less than 10 percent of total nominees are able to grab the opportunity to pitch their products at this worldwide stage, and Coolpo was among those few winners.

Being chosen as one of the front-runners for the WorldFestival Innovation Awards: Top 50 Startups, Coolpo was able to pitch the Coolpo AI Huddle Pana. The 10-minute virtual pitch showcased the company and the Pana’s innovative features: 360° camera and speakers, 4 smart microphones, Meeting Flex technology, and so much more, in a portable, All-in-One video conferencing device!

