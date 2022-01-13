The Best Budget ENC Noise Canceling Headphones in 2021 – eMeet ENC Noise Canceling Headphones

eMeet has announced a special discount offer for the best budget ENC Noise Canceling Headphones, which provides enhanced comfort with 4 microphones. The headset is designed with ultra-soft memory foam earpads, which reduces fatigue and ensures ultimate comfort upon extended usage.

The eMeet headphone includes 120-degree rotatable boom mic using which users can freely adjust the boom mic to the perfect angle. The headphone is designed to with several video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Skype, Google Hangout and others. The company is offering discounts for the headset for a limited time.

The eMeet ENC Noise Canceling Headphones is equipped with 4 noise canceling microphones, which block the ambient noises via VoiceIA audio processing technology. Hence, the headphone is perfect for online conferences, classes, meetings, home office, call center and receptionists. The addition of 3 modes can be used for different situations such as mute key, Blue reminder light and ambient sound switch.

The eMeet ENC Noise Canceling Headphones are ideal for extended usage because of the ultra-soft earmuff, adjustable headband and a soft leather pad. The passive noise reduction enables users to concentrate on the work without any noise.

The headset is capable of delivering up to 24 hours working time and can be charged via USB cable. The unit provides support for seven languages for voice rendering with the ability to establish connectivity with multiple devices simultaneously. The eMeetLink software can be used to manage the functions of the headset.

The eMeet ENC Noise Canceling Headset is priced at $104.99 with an additional $15 discount via Amazon Clip Coupon. The offer will be valid only for a limited time. Grab the eMeet headset today itself and enjoy uninterrupted WFH experience.

