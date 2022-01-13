What To Expect From the MICROGO M5 Pro Electric Kick Scooter

In this age of smart devices, MICROGO is not far behind and has launched M5 Pro Electric Kick Scooter with large LED panel and 350W powerful motor. The kick scooter includes Pneumatic Off-Road Tires and is capable of 19MPH 18.5 miles range. The long-range battery provides adequate power to the foldable scooter.

The MICROGO M5 Pro is very easy to operate even for a beginner. The scooter is manufactured using eco-friendly materials and is very easy to fold. The disadvantage of MICROGO M5 Pro is that the product is not a good fit for people heavier than 220 pounds. Moreover, it can’t climb very steep inclines. The scooter is currently available at a discounted price for a limited time.

The MICROGO M5 Pro Electric Kick Scooter is powered by an upgraded 350W brushless direct current motor and can be boosted up to a maximum speed of 19mph and a max load of 220lbs. The scooter achieves a maximum travel range of 18.5 miles via a 36V/7.5ah lithium battery.

The MICROGO M5 Pro is equipped with an innovative LED display, which provides information about current speed, battery capacity, headlight and much more. The scooter can be paired with your smartphone using the app. The company has employs 8.5-inch super oversized rubber honeycomb tires with anti-explosion, durability, reinforcement and shock absorption properties. The large 6-inch pedals ensure comfortable user experience.

The MICROGO M5 Pro includes crisp bell sound, rear disc brakes (mechanical) and front E-ABS (anti-lock braking system) technologies. The side LED lights, headlights and red tail lights can be used at night time for a safer commuting experience. The installation can be completed quickly using the quick start guide.

The retail price of the MICROGO M5 Pro Electric Kick Scooter is $479.99 with an additional discount of $90 via Amazon Clip Coupon. The deal will be valid only for a limited time. Grab the scooter right now to experience new-generation riding and also to improve fitness levels.

MICROGO started the business of outdoor mobility tools, self-balance scooters, hoverboard wheelbarrows in 2015. The company aims to create incredible and reliable outdoor transportation vehicles in the form of motor scooters, self-balance scooters, electric scooters to skateboards. The aim of the company is to become the best outdoor vehicle manufacturer in the market.

