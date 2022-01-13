Prepreg Market Size Points 9.9% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD $11.59 Billion By 2028 : Polaris Market Research

The global prepreg market size is expected to reach USD 11.59 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Prepreg Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Manufacturing Process (Solvent Dip, Hot-Melt); By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Wind Energy, Others); By Resin; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
Market Overview:
Prepreg is increasingly being used due to industrialization growth, increased sale of vehicles, and growing demand from aerospace & defense sectors. The increasing modernization of vehicles, growing development of autonomous vehicles, and increasing application in the manufacturing of wind turbines have further boosted market growth.
However, the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the prepreg industry owing to operational challenges, transportation delays, disruption of the supply chain, reduced demand, and workforce impairment. The resin segment has been divided into thermoplastic, and thermoset. The thermoset resins accounted for a major share in 2020.
In a thermoset resin, a catalytic chemical reaction cures resin molecules to form crossed linked structures, resulting in solid bonds with one another in a tangible form. Some standard thermosetting resins include epoxy, polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic, and urethane, among others. Thermoset offer high fatigue strength, greater resistance to solvents and corrosives, excellent adhesion, and resistance to heat and high temperature.
Industry Major Market Players
- Axiom Materials
- Composite Resources Inc.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Hexcel Corporation
- Isola Group
- Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
- Park Aerospace Corp.
- Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.
- Renegade Materials Corporation
- SGL Group
- Solvay Group
- Sunrez Corporation
- Teijin Limited
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Ventec International Group
Market players, manufacturers, and private organizations collaborate to expand and cater to more comprehensive applications and develop advanced technologies. They are used in diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, wind energy, and others. The aerospace and defense segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.
However, the wind energy segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing environmental awareness coupled with government initiatives is encouraging consumers to turn towards renewable energy sources. The use of prepreg in wind turbines enables these renewable systems to withstand harsh environments, extreme temperatures, chemicals abrasion, and mechanical stresses.
Prepreg Market Report Scope
|
Report Attributes
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2020
|
USD 6.36 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2028
|
USD 11.59 billion
|
CAGR
|
9.9% from 2021 – 2028
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Historical data
|
2016 – 2019
|
Forecast period
|
2021 – 2028
|
Key Companies
|
Axiom Materials, Composite Resources Inc., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Isola Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Park Aerospace Corp., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd and others
|
Segments covered
|
By Resin, By Fiber, By Manufacturing Process, By End-Use, By Region
|
Regional scope
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa
|
Purchase Options
|
Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options
Competitive Survey:
After reading the report, the reader will have a better understanding of well-established and emerging players in shaping their business strategies to achieve long-term and short-term goals. The report outlines a wide range of areas and locations where key participants may find opportunities for the future. A detailed SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the global Prepreg market. In addition, the study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and strategies.
Reasons For Buying This Report
- This report gives a pin-factor analysis for changing competitive dynamics
- It emphasizes various factors driving and restraining market increase
- It gives a forecast assessed at the concept of the way the global Prepreg market is anticipated to progress during the 2021-2028 time-period
- It permits in know-how the crucial factor product segments and their destiny
- It offers projection on competition dynamics and competitors
Prominent Questions Replied With Inside The Report Include:
- What will be the global [KEYWORD] market size by 2028?
- What are the key factors influencing the market?
- What are the important tendencies impacting the growth of the global [KEYWORD] market?
- What are the possibilities and demanding situations for a market boom?
- Who are the important companies?
- What are the opportunities and threats challenged by the companies?
Polaris Market Research has segmented the prepreg market report on the basis of resin, fiber, manufacturing process, end-use, and region:
Prepreg, Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- Thermoplastic
- Thermoset
Prepreg, Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- Glass Fiber
- Aramid Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Others
Prepreg, Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016– 2028)
- Solvent Dip Process
- Hot-Melt Process
Prepreg, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Wind Energy
- Others
Prepreg, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Austria
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Israel
- UAE
