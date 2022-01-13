Prepreg Market Size Points 9.9% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD $11.59 Billion By 2028 : Polaris Market Research

“Polaris Market Research”

According to a new study by Polaris Market Research The global prepreg market size was valued at $6.36 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow around $11.59 Billion By 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2021-2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their strategies, sales, and revenues are Axiom Materials, Composite Resources Inc., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Isola Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Park Aerospace Corp, and others

The global prepreg market size is expected to reach USD 11.59 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Polaris Market Research. The report “Prepreg Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Manufacturing Process (Solvent Dip, Hot-Melt); By End-Use (Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Wind Energy, Others); By Resin; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Market Overview:

Prepreg is increasingly being used due to industrialization growth, increased sale of vehicles, and growing demand from aerospace & defense sectors. The increasing modernization of vehicles, growing development of autonomous vehicles, and increasing application in the manufacturing of wind turbines have further boosted market growth.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the prepreg industry owing to operational challenges, transportation delays, disruption of the supply chain, reduced demand, and workforce impairment. The resin segment has been divided into thermoplastic, and thermoset. The thermoset resins accounted for a major share in 2020.

In a thermoset resin, a catalytic chemical reaction cures resin molecules to form crossed linked structures, resulting in solid bonds with one another in a tangible form. Some standard thermosetting resins include epoxy, polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, phenolic, and urethane, among others. Thermoset offer high fatigue strength, greater resistance to solvents and corrosives, excellent adhesion, and resistance to heat and high temperature.

Industry Major Market Players

Axiom Materials

Composite Resources Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Isola Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Park Aerospace Corp.

Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd.

Renegade Materials Corporation

SGL Group

Solvay Group

Sunrez Corporation

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Ventec International Group

Market players, manufacturers, and private organizations collaborate to expand and cater to more comprehensive applications and develop advanced technologies. They are used in diverse industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, wind energy, and others. The aerospace and defense segment accounted for the highest share in 2020.

However, the wind energy segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The increasing environmental awareness coupled with government initiatives is encouraging consumers to turn towards renewable energy sources. The use of prepreg in wind turbines enables these renewable systems to withstand harsh environments, extreme temperatures, chemicals abrasion, and mechanical stresses.

Prepreg Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market size value in 2020 USD 6.36 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 11.59 billion CAGR 9.9% from 2021 – 2028 Base year 2020 Historical data 2016 – 2019 Forecast period 2021 – 2028 Key Companies Axiom Materials, Composite Resources Inc., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corporation, Isola Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Park Aerospace Corp., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd and others Segments covered By Resin, By Fiber, By Manufacturing Process, By End-Use, By Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Competitive Survey:

After reading the report, the reader will have a better understanding of well-established and emerging players in shaping their business strategies to achieve long-term and short-term goals. The report outlines a wide range of areas and locations where key participants may find opportunities for the future. A detailed SWOT analysis provides strategic information on the strengths and weaknesses of key players in the global Prepreg market. In addition, the study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the leading players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and strategies.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the prepreg market report on the basis of resin, fiber, manufacturing process, end-use, and region:

Prepreg, Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

Prepreg, Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Glass Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Carbon Fiber

Others

Prepreg, Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016– 2028)

Solvent Dip Process

Hot-Melt Process

Prepreg, End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Wind Energy

Others

Prepreg, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Austria

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Prepreg Market Size Points 9.9% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD $11.59 Billion By 2028 : Polaris Market Research