The SafetyNeb™ Mask Wins Innovations Award At EMS World Expo 2021, Gains Recognition As An Optimal Nebulizer Facemask That Can Safely Deliver Aerosolized Medications Even For Covid Patients

Margate, FL – Jan 13th, 2022 – EMS World has officially announced in December 2021, that the revolutionary SafetyNeb™ Mask won the Innovations Award at the recent EMS World Expo in Atlanta. The SafetyNeb™ Mask allows for medications to be more safely delivered to patients suffering from tight airways, also known as bronchospasm.
This innovative mask is a crucial tool and is useful even if patients have Coronavirus, Influenza, or other unknown pathogens. The SafetyNeb™ Mask has viral exhalation filters and a faceplate that creates a tight seal on the patient’s face, thus allowing a safer method of dispensing life-saving medications. Because of the tight seal, a closed circuit is created, putting the filters to work every time that the patient exhales. Use of the SafetyNeb™ Mask is particularly important when giving aerosolized treatments like nebulized albuterol in confined spaces of an ambulance compartment or public spaces such as emergency departments.
The SafetyNeb™ Mask is now being used in over 30 states in the United States, including EMS agencies, hospitals, and prisons. It is compatible with various nebulizers. Prior to COVID-19, a typical nebulizer mask had open vent holes for the patient’s exhaled breath. This creates a huge hazard to our frontline workers when dealing with high-risk patients such as patients who have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The AerosoLess™ SafetyNeb™ Nebulizer Mask is designed to drastically reduce both bioaerosols and fugitive emissions from being released into the environment during the treatment. The SafetyNeb™ Mask does this with its submicron filters and its tight seal.
During a recent interview, the company spokesperson for AerosoLess Medical was quoted as saying, “We are very pleased to have received this Innovations Award for our new SafetyNeb™ Mask. Our team put a lot of hard work into this project to keep our frontline workers safe, and we are developing more innovations in this space.” He went on to say,” The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the paradigms of how to safely and effectively treat patients with shortness of breath. AerosoLess™ Medical has developed both the SafetyNeb™ and SafetyO2™masks which seal tightly to the patient’s face. Our patent-pending faceplate helps create this seal, therefore putting the filters to work every time the patient exhales. These sub-micron filters out potentially dangerous bioaerosols before they can be released into the environment.” He further added, “Our goal is optimizing patient care while maximizing health-care worker safety.”
To learn more about AerosoLess Medical and their SafetyNeb™ Mask, visit their official website at https://aerosolessmedical.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: AerosoLess Medical
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: 800-205-5913
City: Margate
State: FL
Country: United States
Website: https://aerosolessmedical.com
