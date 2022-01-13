The SafetyNeb™ Mask Wins Innovations Award At EMS World Expo 2021, Gains Recognition As An Optimal Nebulizer Facemask That Can Safely Deliver Aerosolized Medications Even For Covid Patients

As Covid-19 continues unabated and new variants continue to be found, The SafetyNebMask has become invaluable for frontline workers as well as patients. Innovative technology and PPE like the SafetyNebMask will continue to protect our frontline workers while providing optimal care to patients.

Margate, FL – Jan 13th, 2022 – EMS World has officially announced in December 2021, that the revolutionary SafetyNeb™ Mask won the Innovations Award at the recent EMS World Expo in Atlanta. The SafetyNeb™ Mask allows for medications to be more safely delivered to patients suffering from tight airways, also known as bronchospasm.

This innovative mask is a crucial tool and is useful even if patients have Coronavirus, Influenza, or other unknown pathogens. The SafetyNeb™ Mask has viral exhalation filters and a faceplate that creates a tight seal on the patient’s face, thus allowing a safer method of dispensing life-saving medications. Because of the tight seal, a closed circuit is created, putting the filters to work every time that the patient exhales. Use of the SafetyNeb™ Mask is particularly important when giving aerosolized treatments like nebulized albuterol in confined spaces of an ambulance compartment or public spaces such as emergency departments.

The SafetyNeb™ Mask is now being used in over 30 states in the United States, including EMS agencies, hospitals, and prisons. It is compatible with various nebulizers. Prior to COVID-19, a typical nebulizer mask had open vent holes for the patient’s exhaled breath. This creates a huge hazard to our frontline workers when dealing with high-risk patients such as patients who have tested positive for the Coronavirus. The AerosoLess™ SafetyNeb™ Nebulizer Mask is designed to drastically reduce both bioaerosols and fugitive emissions from being released into the environment during the treatment. The SafetyNeb™ Mask does this with its submicron filters and its tight seal.

During a recent interview, the company spokesperson for AerosoLess Medical was quoted as saying, “We are very pleased to have received this Innovations Award for our new SafetyNeb™ Mask. Our team put a lot of hard work into this project to keep our frontline workers safe, and we are developing more innovations in this space.” He went on to say,” The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the paradigms of how to safely and effectively treat patients with shortness of breath. AerosoLess™ Medical has developed both the SafetyNeb™ and SafetyO2™masks which seal tightly to the patient’s face. Our patent-pending faceplate helps create this seal, therefore putting the filters to work every time the patient exhales. These sub-micron filters out potentially dangerous bioaerosols before they can be released into the environment.” He further added, “Our goal is optimizing patient care while maximizing health-care worker safety.”

To learn more about AerosoLess Medical and their SafetyNeb™ Mask, visit their official website at https://aerosolessmedical.com.

Media Contact

Company Name: AerosoLess Medical

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 800-205-5913

City: Margate

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: https://aerosolessmedical.com

