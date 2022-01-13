Banksea Finance Announces the Completion of Its Multi-million Dollar Strategic Fundraising

Banksea Finance, an AI-powered NFT Oracle and NFT Pool-based Lending platform announced the closure of a multi-million-dollars private fundraising round.

Institutional investors participated in the round include Petrock Capital, Parrot, MEXC Global, Springwind Ventures, RioDefi, Solar Eco Fund, Digital Renaissance, Zonff Partners, Definitive Finance, Digital Assets, Investment Solutions AG, GTA Venture, INV Ventures, CatcherVC, Palar Capital, XT LABS, etc.

Banksea is committed to providing real-time and scalable NFT Price Valuation to improve the NFT liquidity and unlocking the financial value of NFT.

Banksea’s NFT Oracle provides price valuation service for different whitelisted NFT collections and projects. It will launch on the Solana Devnet in Jan 2022 and will support real-time price prediction for Solana Eco’s NFTs first. The multi-chain deployment will be facilitated soon in the near future.

In addition, Banksea will launch the sale of 3,000 limited Genesis NFT, CitizenOne. The collection will be added directly to the whitelist with a guaranteed value. Meanwhile, the price of each CitizenOne will be assessed by Banksea NFT Oracle, which enables them to serve as collaterals on the platform.

CitizenOne is interpreted as the first citizen building the BankseaVerse, an abundant virtual world where Banksea NFT characters are exploring together.

The community sale will be initiated on 15th Jan and the public sale will follow closely on 20th Jan.

Media Contact

Company Name: Banksy Foundation LTD.

Contact Person: Clink

Email: Send Email

Country: Singapore

Website: https://banksea.finance/

