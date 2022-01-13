Kelowna Arborist Team Recognized For Large Fleet Of Specialized Equipment

The ISA Certified Arborists have the largest tree pruning and removal equipment fleet in the Kelowna region. This specialized team of Arborists specializes in complex and emergency tree removals.

Action Tree Service is pleased to announce that the Kelowna arborist professional team is recognized in the Kelowna region for its highly trained and experienced tree removal expertise. The company also has the area’s widest selection of specialized tree equipment. The resources available to customers have grown significantly over the last quarter-century. Action Tree owns the region’s most advanced tree removal and pruning equipment fleet. The team has worked closely together for many years, looking out for each other and ensuring safety is the number one consideration on the job site. Action Tree is fully ISA certified and insured against accident or injury.

The arborist Kelowna company provides a range of tree services in and around Kelowna, BC. The company is locally owned and operated. Thanks to its reputation for competence and safety, ATS will continue to grow. The team is at the forefront of utilizing environmentally sensitive techniques in place. Whenever possible, tree materials and pruned limbs are reprocessed and lumber salvaged. The company and its employees respect trees and the important role they play in a healthy planet.

Additional details are available at https://actiontreeservice.ca/

ATS is comprised of a team of ISA Certified arborists. It is the only company in the country authorized to lift an arborist into the tree using a crane. It has been determined that using a crane in tree removal is an efficient way to ensure the safety of employees. As a standard-bearer in the arboriculture industry, Action Tree Service has a continuing relationship with WorkSafe BC. The company is active in reviewing and re-writing procedures for safety in this work process. Action Tree has acquired a fleet of sizable crane units, so even the most complex and challenging removals are streamlined. The crane can be used to remove trees from areas where traditional trucks cannot access.

About the Company:

Action Tree Service has years of experience in the industry. The company works closely with WorkSafe BC to aid in improving safety practices. Over its time in operation, the company has acquired a large fleet of cranes and other specialized equipment to aid in the safe removal of trees.

Media Contact

Company Name: Action Tree Service

Email: Send Email

Phone: 250 762 5922

Address:852 Lawrence Ave

City: Kelowna

State: BC V1Y 6L9

Country: Canada

Website: https://actiontreeservice.ca

