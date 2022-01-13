Soccer Spectrum Dallas's #1 Indoor Soccer Facility

Established in 1986 by the Mungioli family, Spectrum Soccer is a landmark indoor soccer facility in Richardson, North Texas. Over the years, it has been where people have learned to enjoy and play football, popularly known as soccer in the United States.

According to announcements released by Soccer Spectrum and Leslie Dalton, this indoor soccer stadium hosts indoor soccer leagues for men, women, and children. For 35 years, this indoor stadium has given joy to generations who’ve enjoyed a hearty game of soccer and struck lasting friendships.

The fun atmosphere and regular league games contribute to developing a community spirit. The league games last 40 minutes and consist of two halves of 20 minutes each. Halftime lasts for 60 seconds. In championship matches, a tied game goes into overtime. All the games are keenly contested and attract good viewership.

Interested people can start playing by signing up for a team in the appropriate league. The Renegades Training Group is based at Soccer Spectrum and is dedicated to grooming passionate soccer players.

The youth league games are played on the weekends between 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM. The co-ed games involving men and women in the same team are played on Fridays and Saturdays between 2:00 PM and 2:00 AM. Women’s league games are organized for Tuesday evenings from 5:30 PM to midnight. The indoor facility is also rented out to teams that wish to practice there. Azzuri Pizzeria at the Soccer Spectrum is regarded by many as the best place for pizza in town. The bar at one end of this facility is popular with players and visitors who wish to enjoy a cold beer or wine and catch up with friends.

Soccer Spectrum is undergoing a major revamp and will provide new opportunities for the city while retaining its family-friendly nature.

Soccer Spectrum’s Indoor fields are made from artificial carpets, soft, safe, and easy to play on. Soccer Spectrum is open every day and has scheduled leagues for all age groups, from kids 4+ years old to ages over 45, for several levels for men, women, and co-eds. Mondays and Wednesday evenings from 5:30 to midnights are for men’s open division (18 years and older), and finally, Thursday night is for men over 30 and over 35 years old leagues. From time to time, there is a 45 years old league on Saturdays.”

Soccer Spectrum is one of the few indoor football facilities in North Texas. It is in the midst of an exciting redevelopment plan to enhance the scope of the facilities offered. The indoor ground hosts football leagues and has been a favored destination for families that seek wholesome, energetic activity.

