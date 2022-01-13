Just a smart watch? No, it's a prayer smart watch

Recently the world's first prayer watch, Qibla Honor, was released by iQibla. As a prayer smart watch, it is specially designed for muslims to help them solve the problems met when pray.

Recently the world’s first prayer watch, Qibla Honor, was released by iQibla. As a prayer smartwatch, it is specially designed for Muslims to help them solve the problems met when praying.

By the end of 2019, Islam has 1.9 billion adherents, making up about 24.1% of the world population. It makes Islam the second-largest religion in the world behind Christianity. Salat is the obligatory Muslim prayer, performed five times each day by Muslims. But It’s very hard to find the right angle towards Qibla if you are indifferent circumstance like hotel rooms or far away from home without a compass. To make it more convenient to find the correct direction and be notified in time for prayer, iQibla team designed such a prayer smartwatch, Qibla Honor.

What are the advantages of Qibla Honor and what makes it differ from other smart watches? Let’s have a look.

8 Advantages of Qibla Honor smart watch accurate Qibla Compass

Qibla Honor has an animated and accurate Qibla compass and built-in GPS to provide a clear map to show you the direction to Mecca and make sure that you can pray from anywhere worldwide.

Muslim Prayer Times

With built-in GPS positioning system, Qibla Honor shows accurate prayer times based on your current location and timezone with multiple settings available (including angles), and don’t need to worry about missing pray times anymore wherever you are. When prayer time is near, the watch will count down and give you a notification with vibration. Furthermore, prayer times set can be automatically changed according to the tradition of your own Muslim community locally chosen by yourself.

Islamic Calendar

Besides the Gregorian calendar, the complete Muslim Hijri calendar is also displayed in the watch to estimate holy dates such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

Chanting Prayer Counting

Use the chanting prayer counting function on Qibla Honor, you can easily keep track of your chanting times when praying.

Fitness and Health Monitoring

Besides functions designed for prayer, fitness and health monitoring functions are also the basic features of Qibla Honor. Equipped with a high-performance optical heart rate sensor, Qibla Honor monitors your heart rate whenever you want. Gives you a view of your heart rate zone and notifies you when abnormal signs occur. Then you have prior knowledge of your health. Qibla Honor tracks your daily sports data as steps and calories burnt, then you have full knowledge of your daily activities and improve yourself day by day. Getting a suitable amount of sleep is much important for our health. Combining accelerometer sensor with heart rate sensor, Qibla Honor features a 24-hour precision sleep monitoring function, which can accurately monitor the sleep stage (the light sleep, deep sleep, REM sleep), track the waking up time and sleep time, and also provide quality analysis and suggestions for improvement based on a night of sleep.

Bluetooth Connection

With a built-in Bluetooth module, Qibla Honor can be connected to your phone conveniently anytime, anywhere. Message notifications of your phone, like phone calls, SMS, Facebook, Twitter, WeChat, etc. can be received by your watch when your phone is not on hand so that you don’t need to worry about missing your messages anymore. Meanwhile, the data of your location, sports, health indicators will also be synchronously displayed in the customized app on your phone to provide you with a clear view.

Personalized Watch Faces

Qibla Honor provides a variety of watch faces for you to choose from, within the watch or from the watch face market in Qibla App. You can customize your own style to fit with different days, different moods, or different outfits anytime, anywhere.

IP68 Water-Resistant

IP68 water-resistant design prevents dust, sweat, or water from splashing effectively and meets daily water-resistant needs.

In addition to its rich features on function, Qibla Honor has also put a lot of effort into its appearance design. It provides a high-quality, vivid image display and comes with different stylish straps, matching with different watch cases and bezels, to create your own style.

Qibla Honor works together with its customized smart app. Your fitness and health real-time data can be synchronized and displayed on your phone. The modular design of data display also gives you the choice to customize your own page to show the key data you care mostly. Through the app and customized fitness&health data management, 24-hour comprehensive data tracking and analysis, as well as some other device info can be displayed to you clearly in time. Then you can have control of your daily activities, health condition and daily info.

To explore more about Qibla Honor prayer smart watch, please visit the website page www.iqibla.com

Media Contact

Company Name: Umeox Innovations Co, Ltd

Contact Person: Amy

Email: Send Email

Phone: +8613424354916

Address:Floor 19, Block A, Building 8, Shenzhen International Innovation Valley Phase III, Dashi 1st Road, Nanshan District

City: Shenzhen

State: GuangDong

Country: China

Website: https://www.iqibla.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Just a smart watch? No, it's a prayer smart watch