Body & Earth Update Their Collection Of Natural Skincare Solution

Lulu Calhoun and her team at Body & Earth have undoubtedly mastered the craft of creating natural beauty solutions to meet the growing and diverse needs of different categories of customers in the United States and other parts of the world. The claim has again been substantiated following the update of their inventory to include new products in response to the demand of consumers.
The global skincare market has witnessed tremendous growth over the years and brands have continued to emerge to supply consumers with products to help them look attractive and feel confident. A recent report put the value of the market at US$201.656 billion in 2019, with a projection that it will continue in its trajectory, driven by growing demand for body lotions, moisturizers, sun creams, and other similar skincare products. There is also a recent trend of customers seeking natural beauty solutions as opposed to chemical-laden products that often have side effects on consumers, which is where the likes of Body & Earth have been particularly helpful.
The company has grown to become a leading bath, body, and seasonal gift brand, with more than two decades of delivering an amazing collection of the latest fragrances and formulations to pamper the body and indulge the senses, without requiring customers to break the bank. The categories of solutions from Body & Earth include beauty, bath, and wellness products, all formulated with safe ingredients and under international best practices.
Popular collections from Beauty & Earth include These Soaps Rock, Shampoo Hair, Don’t Care, and Make Your Bubble Dreams Come True!, featuring brands such as BFF Love and Spa Luxetique.
For more information about Body & Earth and the range of products from the beauty solutions providers, visit www.bodyandearth.com. Body & Earth can also be found across social media, including Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Contact Person: Eason Lam
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1-724-901-1666
Address:1150 1st Ave, Suite 501
City: King of Prussia
State: PA 19406
Country: United States
Website: https://bodyandearth.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com.
