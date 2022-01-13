Feedstock Abundance and Availability conducive to Global Biochar Market Growth

“Global Biochar Market”

According to a new market research report launched by Inkwood Research, the Global Biochar Market is anticipated to reach around $5158.27 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.53% in terms of revenue and 11.34% in terms of volume over the forecasting years.

Browse 64 Market Data Tables and 50 Figures spread over 180 Pages

The study presents a detailed market analysis, with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

Global Biochar Market Scenario

Biochar is a carbonized biomass produced from sustainable sources and sequestered in soils to improve their environmental and agricultural values. It is a porous material that aids in retaining nutrients and water in the soil for plant growth. Given its adsorption ability, certain biochars can immobilize pesticides, heavy metals, hormones, and herbicides, minimize CH4 and N2O emissions from soils, and prevent fecal bacteria into waterways and nitrate leaching.

Several biomass types are used as feedstock to produce biochar, like municipal sewage, animal waste, residential waste, industrial byproducts, and forestry and agriculture waste. The forestry and agriculture waste includes algae, hemp, sawdust, rice hulls, tree bark, wood chips, nutshells, etc. Whereas animal waste includes dairy animal waste, chicken litter, and swine manure. Most feedstocks in the form of waste are from residential, forestry, and agriculture sectors, thereby forming cheap raw materials for biochar production. Therefore, the vast availability of cheap feedstock is an important driver of the global biochar market growth. However, the market growth is restrained by the contamination of biochar and its feedstock.





Market Segmentation

Market by Technology (Value in $ Million)

Slow Pyrolysis

Microwave Pyrolysis

Hydrothermal Carbonization

Fast Pyrolysis

Gasification

Intermediate Pyrolysis

Market by Application (Value in $ Million)

Horticulture

Agriculture and Livestock

Air, Soil, and Water Treatment

Industries

Market by Feedstock (Value in $ Million)

Residential Waste

Forestry Waste

Animal Manure

Agriculture Waste

Biomass Plantation

Report Highlights

– The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities – Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers – Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries – Key developments and strategies observed in the market – Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends – In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players – Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Companies Profiled

BIOENERGY EARTH SYSTEMS

ANULEKH AGROTECH PVT LTD

AIREX ENERGY

PACIFIC BIOCHAR

BIOCHAR INDUSTRIES

AIR TERRA

ARSTA ECO

CARBOFEX

FARM2ENERGY

PYROTECH ENERGY

RENEWABLE CARBON RESOURCES AUSTRALIA

