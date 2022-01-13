Hani Chen wins the GFA Goodwill Ambassador Award

Popular Chinese actress, Hani Chen, recognized at the 7th U.S Hollywood International Golden Film Awards Ceremony with the Goodwill Ambassador Award

In what has been described as the highlight of the 7th U.S Hollywood International Golden Film Awards Ceremony, the new Los Angeles star Hani Chen and a well-known drama and movie Chinese actress from China received the GFA Goodwill Ambassador Award. The actress wore a gorgeous long white dress with an Asian element design and was arguably the most beautiful woman walking down the red carpet as she doubled as the English language hostess for the gala.

“I just got my Goodwill Ambassador Award from the 7th GFA and I am so happy for that. As an actress, I have had more than 15 years of performance experience. I always say that I am lucky because my job is my hobby, and I enjoy it very much. This award will always encourage me to work hard at being a good actress and good person. I will do my best. Thank you very much,” said Hani as she showed her trophy and award on her personal media channel.

The 7th U.S Hollywood International Golden Film Awards Ceremony combined with the 14th International Fashion Super Model show in Los Angeles delivered an amazing experience to attendees. Many GFA winners from the past years sent in videos with blessings for the success of the 7th GFA ceremony, which warms the pandemic environment. The well-known Hollywood Asian actor George Cheung also attended the gala

Ms. Hani Chen was the highlight of the GFA ceremony. Hani graduated from the Beijing Film Academy and started working as a member of one of the Chinese national art troupes. She has acted in several works in China, including the 3D movie The Fox Lover and TV shows War of Desire and Beauty World. Hani recently moved to the US as an alien of extraordinary ability.

The 7th GFA received hundreds of films and screenplay submissions from over 30 countries and regional zones, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Singapore, Spain, New Zealand, and more from around the world. At the ceremony, all the winners and films were revealed, and the online digital movie streaming platform Flixge.com played those award-winning films.

For more information about the 7th U.S Hollywood International Golden Film Awards, visit – https://higfa.com.

