Hani Chen wins the GFA Goodwill Ambassador Award

In what has been described as the highlight of the 7th U.S Hollywood International Golden Film Awards Ceremony, the new Los Angeles star Hani Chen and a well-known drama and movie Chinese actress from China received the GFA Goodwill Ambassador Award. The actress wore a gorgeous long white dress with an Asian element design and was arguably the most beautiful woman walking down the red carpet as she doubled as the English language hostess for the gala.
“I just got my Goodwill Ambassador Award from the 7th GFA and I am so happy for that. As an actress, I have had more than 15 years of performance experience. I always say that I am lucky because my job is my hobby, and I enjoy it very much. This award will always encourage me to work hard at being a good actress and good person. I will do my best. Thank you very much,” said Hani as she showed her trophy and award on her personal media channel.
The 7th U.S Hollywood International Golden Film Awards Ceremony combined with the 14th International Fashion Super Model show in Los Angeles delivered an amazing experience to attendees. Many GFA winners from the past years sent in videos with blessings for the success of the 7th GFA ceremony, which warms the pandemic environment. The well-known Hollywood Asian actor George Cheung also attended the gala
Ms. Hani Chen was the highlight of the GFA ceremony. Hani graduated from the Beijing Film Academy and started working as a member of one of the Chinese national art troupes. She has acted in several works in China, including the 3D movie The Fox Lover and TV shows War of Desire and Beauty World. Hani recently moved to the US as an alien of extraordinary ability.
The 7th GFA received hundreds of films and screenplay submissions from over 30 countries and regional zones, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Finland, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, Singapore, Spain, New Zealand, and more from around the world. At the ceremony, all the winners and films were revealed, and the online digital movie streaming platform Flixge.com played those award-winning films.
For more information about the 7th U.S Hollywood International Golden Film Awards, visit – https://higfa.com.
Media Contact
Company Name: Golden Film Award (GFA Committee)
Contact Person: Apple J.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1.888.230.4376
Country: United States
Website: https://higfa.com
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Hani Chen wins the GFA Goodwill Ambassador Award
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.