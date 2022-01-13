Manual Rebel Officially Launches Amidst Rave Reviews From Users

Manual Rebel might just be the next big thing in the knowledge management industry as the user-friendly mobile app is already gaining traction with accolades from different categories of users. The app is designed to allow anyone, irrespective of how tech-savvy they are, to create a user-friendly mobile manual as quickly and easily as putting up an Instastory. Manual Rebel allows users to integrate images, videos, screenshots, voice messages, or just texts into their operating or assembly instructions and work instructions.
Businesses, irrespective of size and industry, require manuals to operate efficiently and ensure that employers achieve their deliverables. Unfortunately, creating working manuals can sometimes be a daunting task, especially for operations that involve several processes. However, the team at Manual Rebel, led by the forward-thinking Tobias Rebel, seeks to make management a child’s play with their knowledge management tool.
Manual Rebel comes with a wide range of features and functionalities, supporting the creation of instructions and ensuring easy accessibility of knowledge to every user. Benefits of the solution include flexible usage, cross-interface use, full control of content, great user experience, and relative affordability.
The knowledge management tool has continued to receive accolades for its uniqueness and versatility. “During the first tests of Manual Rebel, we were able to document all processes quickly and easily. Fortunately, spontaneous staff changes are no longer a problem. Regardless of whether it is a checkout or operation of the checkout – we were particularly impressed by the cross-platform work – everyone has all the information available at all times. We are looking forward to the full version!” said Sebastian Kuhn.
For more information about Manual Rebel and how to leverage the tool to enhance productivity, visit – https://manualrebel.com.
