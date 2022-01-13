Cowmunity Takes Over a Rugged NFT Project

Holy Cows NFT is making history by forging their path to redemption after the developers took the money and ran. The project's community refused to cut their losses and decided instead to take some action and take over.

USA – Holy Cows NFT has announced their community takeover today after experiencing a long, drawn out “rug pull” (an unethical maneuver in the cryptocurrency industry where developers abandon a project and run away with investors’ funds). Rug pulls are unfortunately a dime a dozen these days in the NFT (Non-fungible Token) world-costing NFT investors millions of dollars.

HolyCows is a community of 5,000 unique cow-themed NFTs and was once a ‘rising star’ within the NFT world selling out in minutes with its incredible art and a fun, unshakable community. Over the few months that followed, the developers slowly began to disappear, missing deadlines and unfulfilling roadmap milestones with no transparency and little communication. By all indications, it appeared that HolyCows had fallen victim to a rug pull. With only one developer left from the team who was on the verge of giving up, a few trusted members within the community banded together and pleaded with him to let them take over all aspects of the project.

“The NFT space is so incredibly inspiring-it has beautiful art, a sense of adventure and an indescribable feeling of community. NFT’s have connected me to a part of myself that I thought I had lost when I grew up. Greedy, lazy devs tried to ruin that for me, and I just couldn’t sit back and let that happen. When I took a stand to help save the Holy Cow Project, I felt like I was standing up for the integrity of the whole NFT community,” said Katy Oooh, one of the new project leads.

On January 9, 2022, the herd was heard. The last remaining developer handed the smart contract, discord ownership, social media, website and a fraction of what was left of the of the community wallet to this new leadership team. In a very short amount of time, this group has demonstrated the commitment necessary to reengage and reestablish trust within the community as well as reignite the hope by creating a plan to fulfill broken promises and provide long-term value to holders.

While the hype around the Holy Cows NFT project may have fizzled when the original developers ran the farm, the new team is going to light the former farmhouse on fire, use the ashes to fertilize the land, and lead the cowmunity to greener pastures.

Join the ‘moovement’ and see the Holy Cows NFT make history as we rise again.

Press Contact: Katy Oooh, holycowsnftofficial@gmail.com

Website: www.holycows.com

Opensea: https://opensea.io/collection/holycows

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HolyCowsNFT

Discord: https://discord.gg/rAmvuEf5

Media Contact

Company Name: Holy Cows NFT

Contact Person: Katy OOH

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: www.holycows.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Cowmunity Takes Over a Rugged NFT Project