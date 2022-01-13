Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market is anticipated to reach around USD 955.92 million in 2027 – Credence Research

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market was valued at around USD 426.94 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10.2% during the forecast period to generate revenue of USD 955.92 million in 2027.

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market, 2020 – 2027 (USD Million)

The industrial X-ray inspection systems market will sustain a steady growth rate over the next decade. There is a rapid change in how industries operate with the continued evolution of advanced technologies. Industrial X-ray inspection systems are essential for risk management and quality control in industrial facilities.

Major Chunk of Revenue to Stem from Hardware Segment

Hardware, Software, Support Services and Consumables are some of the major segments of the global industrial X-ray inspection systems industry and accounted for over 40% share in 2020. While, software segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace.

Film-based Imaging is Major Technology Employed in Industrial X-ray Inspection Systems

Film-based Imaging, Direct Radiography, Computed Tomography and Computed Radiography are major techniques used in industrial X-ray inspection systems. Film-based imaging is major technique that accounted for over 30% share in 2020. While, direct radiography, computed tomography and computed radiography also generated considerable share of revenue in 2020.

3D X-Ray Systems to Rule

2D X-ray Systems and 3D X-ray Systems are major segments based on dimension of x-ray inspection systems. At present, although 2D systems dominated the market, going forward, 3D systems are expected to rule the industry. 3D systems will be preferred by the end-users on the account of advanced technology, better imaging and its clarity.

Aerospace is Major Application Industry for Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems

Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Automotive, Electronics & Semiconductor, Public Infrastructure, Power Generation, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages and Other Verticals are some of the major application industries for the Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems. Aerospace is most dominating vertical among all owing to stringent security measures followed at most of the airports. Increasing security concern and cross border terrorism to remain major f=driving force behind the growth of this industry.

3DX-RAY Ltd., Anritsu Infivis Ltd., Baker Hughes Company, Bosello High Technology srl, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Minebea Intec, Nikon Metrology NV, Nordson DAGE, North Star Imaging, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation, Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt. Ltd., VJ Group, Inc. and YXLON International GmbH are leading players in global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems market. Most of the players are focused on offering advanced Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems to gain a competitive advantage over others.

Market Segmentation

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market by Component, 2015 – 2027

Hardware

Software

Support Services

Consumables

Other

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market by Imaging Technique, 2015 – 2027

Film-based Imaging

Direct Radiography

Computed Tomography

Computed Radiography

Others

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market by Dimensions, 2015 – 2027

2D X-ray Systems

3D X-ray Systems

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market by Vertical, 2015 – 2027

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Electronics & Semiconductor

Public Infrastructure

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Other Verticals

Global Industrial X-Ray Inspection Systems Market by Company, 2015 – 2027

3DX-RAY Ltd.

Anritsu Infivis Ltd.

Baker Hughes Company

Bosello High Technology srl

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Minebea Intec

Nikon Metrology NV

Nordson DAGE

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Toshiba IT & Control Systems Corporation

Vision Medicaid Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

VJ Group, Inc.

YXLON International GmbH

Others

