Physician and Bestselling Author Releases Book to Help Women Obtain and Maintain Wealth

Do you ever watch others attain financial success and wish that you could too? Is paying your bills each month a struggle? Are you unsure of how to economically balance your wants and needs? For every woman who can honestly answer yes to these questions, Deborah A. Niles, MD, FAAFP has released The Secret to Financial Health for Women: Everything Your Mother Never Told You About Creating Wealth.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA – January 13, 2022 – In The Secret to Financial Health for Women, bestselling author and physician Dr. Deborah helps women face their financial issues and develop a comprehensive plan for wealth accumulation. Through this friendly and easy-to-read guidebook, women will gain the knowledge needed to successfully handle their C.R.E.D.I.T. — credit, retirement, estate, debt, investment, and taxes.

“When I decided to write this book, I wanted to share some secrets and tips that I learned about finances while going through and dealing with the massive debt that I incurred during medical school. I also wanted to give every woman the opportunity to read this book, learn something, and share that with someone else so we can always be learning and growing together,” says Dr. Deborah.

The topics covered in The Secret to Financial Health for Women are intended to teach readers what credit is, how to create an effective budget, how to accumulate wealth by saving, investing, and paying off debts, and more. Written in a mommy-like tone, Dr. Deborah walks readers through basic money strategies and tips for managing their household on a budget. She also shares one of the most important requirements for obtaining and maintaining wealth — one that readers may not have thought of before.

The Secret to Financial Health for Women shows readers how they can create a roadmap for their money that leads to generational wealth. “You, too, can be a millionaire in your lifetime and have that money transfer to your children and grandchildren. This isn’t a get rich quick scheme. This plan involves careful planning with your financial planner, time, patience, and consistency of saving and long-term investing.”

Dr. Deborah A. Niles, MD, FAAFP, is a board-certified family medicine physician and fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a sought-after financial health expert, speaker, and media personality whose mission is to improve the financial health and well-being of communities. One of Dr. Deborah’s proudest professional accomplishments is bringing the public’s attention to secondhand smoke laws in Philadelphia. She is the host of the Ask Dr. DebbyTM show, where she covers health and wealth.

Published by Publish Your Gift®, The Secret to Financial Health for Women: Everything Your Mother Never Told You About Creating Wealth is now available for purchase at www.drdeborahniles.com.

