Automation Testing Market Growing at a CAGR 19.2% | Key Player Accenture, Capgemini, Microsoft, Tricentis, Smartbear

MarketsandMarkets forecasts the global Automation Testing Market size is expected to grow USD 20.7 billion in 2021 to USD 49.9 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.2% during the forecast period. The Automation Testing Market is gaining need for insightful approaches to increase the use of scalable and adaptable delivery models.
Implementation services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Implementation services facilitate the integration of automation into the existing software testing infrastructure. Interoperability issues are a major concern in deploying platforms with automation testing solutions. Hence, integrating the solutions with various hardware components and testing the functioning of the entire system is of the utmost importance for the successful execution of automation testing solutions. These services bring together several communication standards, diverse services, and device and data management tools to build automation testing solutions for organizations. Furthermore, these services begin with collecting customers’ requirements and then deploying, integrating, testing, and rolling out the solutions. These services enable organizations to integrate their operational and enterprise environment to provide a transparent testing experience ultimately.
Mobile Endpoint Interface segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Mobile automation testing is an important segment in this fast-moving world. When the development team becomes acquainted, they can work fleetly, and there is no possibility that the existing features will change. Even with the best manual testing processes and test engineers, it is considered that no company can set up and afford the framework for testing mobile applications. Repeating the tests manually is costly and time-consuming, whereas, in the case of test automation, time and cost are both saved as the tests performed are spontaneous according to the framework
The major vendors covered in the Automation testing market include Accenture (Ireland), AFour Technologies (US), Applitools (US), Astegic (US), Broadcom (US), Capgemini (France), Cigniti Technologies (India), Codoid (India), Cygnet Infotech (India), froglogic (Germany), IBM (US), Infostrecth (US), Invensis (India), Keysight Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), Microsoft (US), Mobisoft Infotech (US), Parasoft (US), ProdPerfect (US), QA Mentor (US), QA Source (US), QualityKiosk Technologies (India), Ranorex (Austria), Sauce Labs (US), Smartbear Software (US), Testim.io (US), Thinksys (US), Tricentis (US), Worksoft (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, mergers and acquisitions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the digital banking platforms market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2021, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.
IBM is one of the leading providers of cloud platform and cognitive solutions to its clients in 170 countries across the globe. As of December 2020, IBM and all its subsidiaries include 345,900 employees. It offers services in five business segments: cognitive solutions, technology services, cloud platforms, Global Business Services (GBS), systems, and global financing. IBM offers products and solutions across various domains such as industries, artificial intelligence, automation, blockchain, business operations, cloud computing, data and analytics, IT infrastructure, security, and supply chain. IBM caters to various verticals, including automotive, telecommunications, financial services, health, aerospace and defense, insurance, life sciences, and retail. It nurtures an ecosystem of global business partners operating in more than 170 countries. IBM research constitutes one of the largest industrial research organizations globally, with 12 labs across 6 continents spread across the Americas, Europe, MEA, and APAC.
Accenture is a global professional services company that offers capabilities in domains like digital, cloud and security. Accenture combines experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries. They offer strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations services which is powered by the world’s largest network of advanced technology and intelligent operations centers. The company has 624,000 employees that deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity, serving clients in more than 200 countries.
