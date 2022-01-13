DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Growing at a CAGR 15.1% | Key Player Akamai Technology, Radware, Huawei Technology, Fortinet, Imperva

“Netscout (US), Akamai Technology (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei Technology (China), Fortinet (US), Link11 (Germany), Imperva (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Fastly (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Nexusguard (Singapore), HaltDos (India), Corero (UK), RioRey (US), PhoenixNAP (US), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Allot (Israel), StrataCore (US)”

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component (Hardware Solution, Software solutions and Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode ( On-premise, Cloud and hybrid) Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026. DDoS Protection and Mitigation helps in performing various functions such as safeguarding networks from security breaches and hacking activities, put a stop to attacks such as malicious traffic, and other infections that are possible for unsecure systems, protection for the server systems from any substantial harm that might result in the failure in data processing or data retrieval, etc.

Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Cyberattacks on websites are increasing at an alarming rate and have compelled organizations to adopt robust security services to address risks in the continuously evolving threat landscape. With the increasing adoption of DDoS solutions across organizations and service providers, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations. The DDoS protection and mitigation market on the basis of services is segmented into professional and managed services. Furthermore, the professional services segment is segmented into design and implementation, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance. As most of the businesses lack the technical expertise to manage their network infrastructure and application layer attacks, the professional service providers offer ways to overcome this problem.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=111952874

Netscout (US), Akamai Technology (US), Radware (Israel), Huawei Technology (China), Fortinet (US), Link11(Germany), Imperva (US), Cloudflare (US), BT (England), A10 Networks (US), Fastly (US), StackPath (US), Seceon (US), Nexusguard (Singapore), HaltDos(India), Corero (UK), RioRey (US), PhoenixNAP (US), DDoS-Guard (Russia), Allot (Israel), StrataCore (US), Sucuri (US), Verisign (US), Indusface (India), Activereach (UK).

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches and product enhancements, and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market. Partnerships, agreements and collaborations, and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by the major players from 2018 to 2021 to innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

NETSCOUT was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Massachusetts, US. The company is a leading provider of application and network performance management solutions and products. It has its presence in North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Asia (MEA), and Latin America and had 3019 employees as of March 2019. It is listed on the NASDAQ Stock exchange under the ticker symbol, NTCT. NETSCOUT’s product portfolio comprises business assurance, service assurance, and security assurance along with advanced DDoS attack, and threat solutions and Business Intelligence (BI) solutions. It offers various technology-based solutions, such as Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), Software-Defined Networking (SDN), core network, Information Management System (IMS) monitoring, and radio access. It caters to a wide range of industry verticals, including government, retail banking, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, utilities, manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), education, and transportation. Arbor Networks is a security division of NETSCOUT which provides leading products and services in the DDoS protection and mitigation market. Arbor Networks has an extensive DDoS protection and mitigation product portfolio that includes Arbor Networks APS, Arbor Cloud, and Arbor Networks TMS. Arbor Networks APS is an on-premises solution that helps decryption and analysis of the encrypted traffic.

Request a Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=111952874

Radware was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. It specializes in application delivery and load balancing, application and network security, and cloud security.. The company offers a wide range of DDoS protection and mitigation products, such as DefensePro, Cloud DDoS Protection Service, and DefenseFlow. Radware also caters to a wide range of industry verticals, which include eCommerce, financial services, education, government, and healthcare. The company is focused on application integration with leading companies, such as Cisco, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Apart from this, Radware has set up its offices in North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. Its R&D centers are located in the US, Israel, and India. The company has a global reach, with offices in all the major geographies, such as North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. The company also has scrubbing centers at various locations across the globe.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarkets

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address:630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/ddos-protection-mitigation-market-111952874.html

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market Growing at a CAGR 15.1% | Key Player Akamai Technology, Radware, Huawei Technology, Fortinet, Imperva