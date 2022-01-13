Contemporary Technology University (Contech) has opened its doors to students in January 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif. – January 13, 2022 – Contech’s employability-focused master’s degree programs in the fields of Digital Marketing, Data Science, and AI & Machine Learning, which received more than 5,000 applicants, began last week with 52 students.
The outstanding applicant pool included students from 76 countries from 6 continents. The admission counselors carefully reviewed students’ academic achievements, and each application was given personal consideration. Less than 1.05% of students among the more than 5,000 applications received for the Winter 2022 semester were admitted under the University’s highly competitive admission process.
Contech’s students have commenced their studies without any tuition or application fees. After they will get their degree and find a high-paying job, then students will pay their tuition back to the University in small installments. Selected from a pool of more than 5,000 applicants, Contech’s first students reflect the University’s commitment to making a Contech education more accessible and more affordable to students from every socioeconomic background.
Contech’s online programs are committed to participant interactivity by hosting live Zoom sessions and providing rich opportunities for students to engage both academically and interpersonally. Each course is designed to help students learn, understand, and become proficient in modern technology that drives today’s business activities and creates new ideas for the future. Students are exposed to world-class tutoring and lessons delivered by seasoned professionals and professors committed to helping them acquire the skills that employers are looking for.
In Data Science and AI & Machine Learning programs, students will learn python foundations, tools and techniques for data science, data cleaning and manipulation, deep learning, analytics, and so on. Students in the Digital Marketing program will learn advanced strategies in content marketing, social media and email marketing, SEO, video advertisement, etc. Contech master’s program is suitable for graduate-level students and tech and media industry professionals.
Contemporary Technology University is now accepting applications for its September 2022 cohort on Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, and Digital Marketing. interested students can apply to here:
https://my.contech.university/users/sign_up
For more information, please visit https://contech.university
About Contech
Contech is the next step for students who are adventurous and focused on being future digital leaders. With the goal to equip students upskilling for what they need to solve complex problems brought by modern technology, Contech has dedicated itself to tailoring competitive programs that instill the fundamentals of innovation into prospective students. These fundamentals allow Contech students to have a vision and grow uniquely.
