STOGA Launches New Wireless Controller for PS4 Mecha Series-Yellow, Adopts High-Performance Wireless Connection Technology

China-based Gaming Accessories Company is taking 2022 by storm, first with the release of its joypad controller for switch, and now the launch of a new wireless controller for PS4 and other compatible game consoles

STOGA is an innovative provider of high-quality video game controllers with a global presence, offering superior accessories and customizable options for consoles and computers. Many professional and casual gamers choose STOGA’s products over competitors because of their high quality and competitive prices. Today, STOGA is announcing the release of its latest addition to its gaming products – the new wireless controller for PS4.

The new wireless controller for PS4 is compatible with PS4 game consoles, PS3 game consoles, and PCs with iOS 13.0 or higher to connect to and use for game operations. STOGA assures gamers that the controller adopts high-performance wireless connection technology to provide reliable signals within 8 meters without delay and without dropping the line. It is designed with solid anti-interference, which will make it not to be affected by other wireless devices.

Other unique features of the new wireless controller for PS4 by STOGA includes:

Built-in LED colorful lights

Built-in 3D acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor, with six-axis sensing function

Speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can output game audio signals through the controller’s speakers and headphones

Dual-point capacitive sensing touchpad

PC USB online upgrade product program to support the latest upgrade system of PS4 host.

Driver-free, automatic connection, no need for tedious code matching process.

The controller is based on ergonomics and conveniently comes with a comfortable feel perfect for gaming. When not in use, the controller will enter a dormant state for about 15 minutes, and the indicator light of the controller will go out. STOGA accepts and ships orders to North America, Asia, and Europe.

To order the new wireless PS4 controller, please visit www.stogagame.com/product/stoga-wireless-controller-for-ps4mecha-series-yellow.

About STOGA

STOGA Cooperation is a global innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers. It offers superior accessories and customizable gaming controllers for consoles and PCs and is chosen by plenty of professional gamers and casual gamers. The company focuses on the needs of its customers to build the most innovative and excellent controllers to help them become the best players they can be.

For more information, please visit www.stogagame.com/about-us/. Connect with the company via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Company Name: Shenzhen STOGA Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Huimin Jin

Email: Send Email

Phone: +86 147 7643 0271

Country: China

Website: http://www.stogagame.com/

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: STOGA Launches New Wireless Controller for PS4 Mecha Series-Yellow, Adopts High-Performance Wireless Connection Technology