STOGA Launches New Wireless Controller for PS4 Mecha Series-Yellow, Adopts High-Performance Wireless Connection Technology

STOGA is an innovative provider of high-quality video game controllers with a global presence, offering superior accessories and customizable options for consoles and computers. Many professional and casual gamers choose STOGA’s products over competitors because of their high quality and competitive prices. Today, STOGA is announcing the release of its latest addition to its gaming products – the new wireless controller for PS4.
The new wireless controller for PS4 is compatible with PS4 game consoles, PS3 game consoles, and PCs with iOS 13.0 or higher to connect to and use for game operations. STOGA assures gamers that the controller adopts high-performance wireless connection technology to provide reliable signals within 8 meters without delay and without dropping the line. It is designed with solid anti-interference, which will make it not to be affected by other wireless devices.
Other unique features of the new wireless controller for PS4 by STOGA includes:
- Built-in LED colorful lights
- Built-in 3D acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor, with six-axis sensing function
- Speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can output game audio signals through the controller’s speakers and headphones
- Dual-point capacitive sensing touchpad
- PC USB online upgrade product program to support the latest upgrade system of PS4 host.
- Driver-free, automatic connection, no need for tedious code matching process.
The controller is based on ergonomics and conveniently comes with a comfortable feel perfect for gaming. When not in use, the controller will enter a dormant state for about 15 minutes, and the indicator light of the controller will go out. STOGA accepts and ships orders to North America, Asia, and Europe.
To order the new wireless PS4 controller, please visit www.stogagame.com/product/stoga-wireless-controller-for-ps4mecha-series-yellow.
About STOGA
STOGA Cooperation is a global innovator and creator of high-performance gaming controllers. It offers superior accessories and customizable gaming controllers for consoles and PCs and is chosen by plenty of professional gamers and casual gamers. The company focuses on the needs of its customers to build the most innovative and excellent controllers to help them become the best players they can be.
For more information, please visit www.stogagame.com/about-us/. Connect with the company via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Media Contact
Company Name: Shenzhen STOGA Technology Co., Ltd.
Contact Person: Huimin Jin
Email: Send Email
Phone: +86 147 7643 0271
Country: China
Website: http://www.stogagame.com/
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: STOGA Launches New Wireless Controller for PS4 Mecha Series-Yellow, Adopts High-Performance Wireless Connection Technology
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.