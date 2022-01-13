American Artist Based in Switzerland, Minoo, Shows Support For Care-Taker Teams In Local Hospitals By Putting Together A Special Gift Package Called "Serenity"

The artists sent a mini art series of her paintings, along with an original poem and a box of chocolate to the four largest hospitals in Switzerland in appreciation of their efforts at the front lines of the fight against COVID

January 13th, 2022 – Swiss-based artist, Minoo, has expressed her support and gratitude to healthcare workers putting in the hours on the frontlines of the fight against COVID. In a recent gesture that was widely appreciated by all the recipients, the abstract painting specialist put together a mini art series of her paintings, in a special package which she titled “Serenity” and sent to caretaker teams in the four largest hospitals in Switzerland.

The package contained 1 original painting, an original poem, and a box of chocolate, and was sent to the directors of care of each hospital – including University Hospitals in Geneva, Zurich, Bern, and Lausanne.

Speaking on the reason behind the gesture, Minoo revealed that she wanted to show support for hospital staff and also make them understand that their efforts and sacrifices were much appreciated.

“I have several friends who work in the medical field, and they tell me how tired and disillusioned their colleagues are. The pandemic has been going on for so long that the care teams are stretched to their limits, and I wanted to show them that their efforts are not forgotten.”

About two years ago, at the onset of the CoronaVirus, hospital staff and medical personnel emerged as society’s primary line of defence against the raging pandemic. The entire world came together, standing on balconies and applauding the hospital staff every night, singing songs, banging pots and pans for support, and also making support videos and praising them on social media.

However, the situation is a bit different today. Even though covid cases are soaring to new heights, and the hospitals’ ICU units are getting close to full capacity – again, the response from the public is at an all-time low. A lot of people are becoming increasingly frustrated with the new reality of face masks and social distancing laws. Not much attention is being paid to healthcare workers who, unlike most people, have to sort out their personal lives, deal with the social and economic hardship caused by the pandemic, and still show up to work each day to meet face to face with the virus.

Minoo revealed that through her friends and contacts in the healthcare sector, she was able to get a unique insight into the difficulties and frustration being experienced by caretaker teams all over the world. The artist has a long history of embarking on charitable creative projects in hospitals to help patients fighting cancer, find some carefree moments during their treatment.

The hospitals that received the packages have all expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the kind gesture. The chocolates were shared with all staff members present, while the management promised that the paintings would be hung in a special place for all staff members to see. University hospital Lausanne in particular was so elated that they integrated the project in their latest newsletter and sent it to the entire staff, which in turn created even more positive feedback from people initially not addressed.

Find her on Instagram: @minoo_artwork

For more information, please contact below.

Media Contact

Company Name: Minoo Artwork

Contact Person: Minoo

Email: Send Email

Country: Switzerland

Website: http://www.MinooArtwork.com

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: American Artist Based in Switzerland, Minoo, Shows Support For Care-Taker Teams In Local Hospitals By Putting Together A Special Gift Package Called \”Serenity\”