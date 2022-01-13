Seattle Brain Injury Lawyer Trains and Equips Attorneys Nationwide To Prepare and Present Cases

Scott Blair is recognized nationally for his experience, knowledge, and expertise in representing brain injury cases. Scott and his fellow attorneys Adam Urra and Kelli Bynum have been asked to speak to audiences across the US and provide specialized training in this legal niche.

The Seattle brain injury attorney law firm specializes in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), recognizing that having a solid understanding of TBI as an attorney is close to the importance of relying on a neurology specialist for treating neurological problems. According to Scott, “Selecting an attorney to represent your brain injury case can be difficult. It is difficult to know the level of experience a particular personal injury attorney has handling brain injury cases. You may wonder whether a general personal injury attorney is appropriate, or whether you should pick one that only handles brain injury cases. Consider this—Would one go to your primary care doctor to handle a complex neurological problem? Certainly not. A person seeking help with TBI would need to seek out a doctor who only handles the type of brain injury problem they are concerned with rather than occasionally dabbling in it.”

In other words, the advanced knowledge and experience in brain injury found in a brain injury law firm such as Brain Injury Law of Seattle is the best choice when fighting for justice in a brain injury legal case.

The effects of brain injuries are often subtle and complex and can have a range of profound effects on an individual if they are not recognized and dealt with properly and promptly. Victims of brain injuries require specialized and often costly treatment to restore them to the enjoyment of life. Winning your brain injury case is paramount when getting the support you need to get appropriate treatment and back to life and career.

Scott, Adam, and Kelli have been representing clients in neurological injury cases collectively for more than a quarter-century. Speaking in various locations across the US to train up attorneys regarding successful prosecution in brain injury cases, he passionately alerts the rest of the legal profession on the importance of understanding brain injuries when representing them.

