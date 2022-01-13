We Buy Houses Las Vegas Purchase Record Top One Million Dollars Estimated Home Value

Alex Wentland is one of the top home buyers in the Las Vegas area. The company has purchased dozens of houses with a total estimated value of $1,000,000.

Alex Wentland of Alex Buys Vegas Houses is pleased to announce that the We Buy Houses Las Vegas firm has topped over $1,000,000 in estimated total property purchases. The service area includes Las Vegas and the nearby region. Alex’s team is comprised of the most experienced homebuyers in Vegas. The company has built its track record of making generous offers and trusting in the story related to each home. The buyers work hard to complete and close each sale as quickly as possible once the seller agrees to the terms.

The home buyers give prospective sellers a guaranteed, fair cash offer for the house. Alex takes care of all costs, so the seller gets more money in their pocket at closing. The sell house fast Las Vegas process begins by completing an online form. The purchase of houses can stop foreclosure in Las Vegas. Other situations which are resolved by the house purchases by Alex’s team include a divorce, liens, or judgments on the home in Vegas; dealing with the loss of a loved one; a house which has been sitting vacant for a lengthy period; a recent minor house fire; a need for repairs which the property owner can’t afford; a desire to avoid realtor commissions; or the need for quick cash.

Several benefits arise when the property owner chooses to sell the house to Alex Buys Vegas Houses. There is no need to spend time and effort cleaning or repairing the property. The seller will save up to six percent on real estate commission upon sale from a financial standpoint. The seller will also save around four percent, which is the average closing cost. The seller saves on holding costs, as well as property taxes. The seller can also avoid waiting time and effort on trying to locate an agent, staging the home, and hosting open houses. Typically, the closing can occur within 30 days. The cash home buyers in Las Vegas can respond quickly.

Alex Buys Vegas Houses acts quickly with fair cash offers to property owners. The reasons for needing to sell are varied. The entire process benefits sellers who want to be free of the challenges of homeownership.

