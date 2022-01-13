Senior Transition Experts from Anita Gat Group Help Boomers Transition by Selling Property for Maximum Profit

Anita Gap Group is a Palo Alto senior transition expert that helps elderly citizens transition to a new phase in their lives by downsizing with minimum fuss. It guides clients on selling their homes for maximum net profit in the shortest possible time.

According to announcements released by Anita Gat Group and Anita Gat, elderly citizens who seek the services of dependable senior transition experts can benefit from what this business offers.

Its full-service senior transition program ensures that seniors can downsize with maximum savings, earnings from the sale of their properties, and settle down in the new house or assisted living community as smoothly as possible. The expert from this business assesses the value of a property and helps clients understand what the income from the sale can do for them. The client can make an informed decision based on insightful data.

Anita Gat Group works with senior placement experts to help clients settle in a community best suited to their lifestyle. While some may want to move to a condominium, others may prefer the comforts and care of an active living community. This service is provided at no extra cost.

The company ropes in the services of expert facilitators and family coaches, when required, to reconcile issues between family members so that a senior’s transition can take place smoothly.

Senior Move Managers from this company help clients get the best possible value for the various artifacts and knickknacks they may have collected over a lifetime. The managers work with licensed and bonded estate sale experts to obtain surprisingly attractive prices for diverse items. They help the senior citizens manage what they’ll be taking with them, stuff that gets auctioned or donated, etc. The senior citizens are assured of working at a pace they’re comfortable with. The managers work with professional movers and packers to pack, deliver, unpack, and arrange furniture and other items as desired.

For more information, go to https://anitagatgroup.com/

Anita Gat of Anita Gat Group said, “When you work with Anita Gat, you’re never pushed to remodel your home before it goes on the market. Instead, we’ll discuss your preferences and the variety of options you have. Together we’ll come up with a plan that you feel confident in. Not everyone can move into a new home before their current home sells. If you need to wait for your home to sell before moving, we can help smooth out the process.

Anita Gat and the seasoned professionals at The Anita Gat Group have a wealth of knowledge and over 25 years of experience in Silicon Valley and international business sales. We work with you to plan the upgrades, staging and show off your house at appropriate times. Whatever your situation, our personalized plan of action will ensure that you’re comfortable throughout the process. With huge numbers of Bay Area home buyers coming from overseas, the local listing isn’t enough in today’s market. Our real estate listings are distributed on over 350 search engines and over 80,000 websites worldwide. This leads to more offers, more competition, and a higher selling price for you.

Never underestimate the power of a good negotiator. We get you the best possible offers and negotiate the fine details so that more money ends up in your pocket every time.”

Anita Gat Group is a senior transition expert and global property specialist that helps elderly citizens downsize and move to a community or a new residence. The services provide clients with an assurance of a smooth transition. It participates in the entire process, from assessing the property for sale to set up the client in the new area.

