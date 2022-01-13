The Architecture of Algoblocks – A Sophisticated Yet Simple DeFi Solution

The team behind Algoblock’s decided to build a sophisticated yet simple, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) solution that has better-pricing, faster response times through smart order routing technology.

This continual improvement process is aided by Algoblock’s understanding of the difficulties users face when coming into contact with DeFi protocols.

The Algoblock’s portal allows the use of Decentralized Applications (Dapp’s) by members. By interacting with DeFi, users can essentially contribute to the Human-centered development approach to the project.

Notifications are linked to watching lists, material on-chain activity, and significant price movements to alert users immediately of these market changes.

Through the simulation function, users can graphically visualize their hypothetical returns if a trade is executed. This interactive functionality on staking helps users understand the potential Return on Investment (ROI) from a yield pool.

When interacting with DeFi users may need to follow several actions to successfully make the desired investment such as swapping, moving funds from chain to chain (Bridging), and staking. Algoblocks automation component comprises smart contracts layer that integrates multiple protocols to execute the operation and the visual representations that guide the operations’ order.

The dashboard allows users to gain all the information needed to assess the market and the investment opportunities that interest them at a glance.

The strategic marketplace opens up social trading with Algoblocks and users’ investment strategies through visual elements, The Algoblocks are pre-programmed executable templates and allow users to interact with the other community members and share experience and knowledge.

The company is in the process of their audit phase and plan to utilize either CertiK or Slowmist to complete this crucial step.

CertiK is a leading security-focused ranking platform to analyze and monitor blockchain protocols and DeFi projects.

Slowmist was established in January 2018 and focuses on ecological security. The founding team has over 10 years of industry experience and lists 1Inch network (1INCH), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Binance (BSC) as some of their partners on the website.

If you are a smart contract security audit vendor and would like to be considered when we select vendors, please contact us at hello@algoblocks.io

More info: www.algoblocks.io

Media Contact

Company Name: Micky Pty Ltd

Contact Person: Michael Manlapig

Email: Send Email

Country: Australia

Website: https://micky.com.au/the-architecture-of-algoblocks/

