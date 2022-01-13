EDsmart Announces 2022 Most Affordable Accredited Online Colleges

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and independent rankings, has released the 2022 edition of the most affordable accredited online colleges to help prospective students and their families research the top online schools.

EDsmart’s ranking of the most affordable accredited online collegesis the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. The ranking includes only fully accredited schools. Rankings are based on affordability, academic quality, student satisfaction, and post-graduation earnings according to data from the U.S. Department of Education and school websites.

“It is important to recognize schools that go above and beyond,” said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. “Our goal is to highlight these schools and their commitment to higher education.”

“The most affordable accredited online colleges rankingsallows students to compare accredited programs and find those that best fit their education interests and career goals,” said EDsmart’s spokesperson. “Beyond providing affordable education, a college is not successful if it does not graduate its students, which is why EDsmart rankings place a high value on outcomes, including graduation and retention rates, and post-graduation earnings.”

The Edsmart 2022 most affordable accredited online colleges ranks GREAT BASIN COLLEGE #1 as the most affordable accredited online college with BYU-IDAHO and UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS PERMIAN BASINfollowing.

2022 Most affordable accredited Online Colleges

1. GREAT BASIN COLLEGE

2. BYU-IDAHO

3. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS PERMIAN BASIN

4. WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY

5. AMRIDGE UNIVERSITY

6. THOMAS EDISON STATE UNIVERSITY

7. AMERICAN PUBLIC UNIVERSITY

8. CHADRON STATE COLLEGE

9. MINOT STATE UNIVERSITY

10. WEST TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY

University and student response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.

The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, U.S. Department of Higher Education, College Scorecard, Payscale.com, school websites, and other reputable sources.

The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/cheapest-accredited-online-colleges

About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.

