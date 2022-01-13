EDsmart Releases 2021's Best Online Degree Programs with the Highest Paying Careers

EDsmart.org, a nationally recognized publisher of college resources and rankings, has released the 2021 edition of the best online degree programs.

EDsmart’s ranking of the best online degree programs is the most comprehensive and well-rounded to date. EDsmat has compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs with associated online degrees. Using information from the Bureau of Labor Statics, this site has ranked them by median yearly salary.

“As online degrees become more prevalent, it is important to recognize the degrees that offer high earning potential for their graduates,” said Tyson Stevens, managing editor of EDsmart. “Our goal with this list is to highlight these degrees and schools that offer online degree opportunities for high paying careers.”

The EDsmart 2021 ranking for the best online degree programs ranks General Physician #1 as the highest paying career with Psychiatrist and Dentist following.

The complete list is as follows:

General Physician

Psychiatrist

Dentist

Computer Science Manager

Information Systems Manager

Architectural Design Engineer

Marketing Manager

Petroleum Engineer

Commercial Airlines Pilot

Court Employee

Aerospace Engineer

Nurse Anesthetist

Nuclear Engineer

Physician’s Assistant

Actuarial Mathematician

Chemical Engineer

Economist

Chief Executive

Electrical Engineer

University response to EDsmart rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.

The rankings and data were produced for EDsmart, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Department of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.

The rankings have been published at https://www.edsmart.org/best-online-degrees

About EDsmart

EDsmart reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that will help prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.

