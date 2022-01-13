Education Reference Desk Announces 2021's Most Affordable Online Master's In Mathematics

According to a recent study, 53% of surveyed high school grads considering college indicated that their family’s financial situation has been affected by COVID-19 while 49% of surveyed current college students indicated the same.
In light of these financially challenging times, Education Reference Desk has recently published its list of the most affordable online master’s in mathematics.
Schools considered for this ranking were collected from official accrediting agency websites, are regionally or nationally accredited, and offer at least one fully online mathematics degree.
Gathering data from the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), colleges were evaluated based on their affordability.
As part of the rankings, EduRef.net also published detailed profiles outlining each school on its list. Students can use these profiles to evaluate each school’s net prices, accreditation, and other helpful information.
“Online programs offer a flexible learning environment for students who have to balance classes with working a full-time job, caring for their family or fulfilling other responsibilities,” said Education Reference Desk’s spokesperson, “The most affordable online master’s in mathematics ranking allows students to compare accredited schools and find those that best fit their financial situation, education interests, and career goals.”
The EduRef.net 2021 ranking for the Most Affordable Online Master’s in Mathematics places The University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley #1 with The University of West Florida and California State University-Fullerton rounding out the top three
The complete rankings are as follows:
The University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley
The University of West Florida
California State University-Fullerton
University of North Alabama
Western Kentucky University
Indiana State University
West Texas A & M University
Fairleigh Dickinson University-Metropolitan Campus
Sam Houston State University
Emporia State University
University of Idaho
Shawnee State University
Central Methodist University
University of Houston
North Carolina State University
Texas A&M University-College Station
California University of Pennsylvania
The University of Tennessee – Knoxville
University response to EduRef.net rankings has been very positive. Sharing the rankings on their websites and via social media has helped schools attract new students and excite existing students and alumni.
The rankings and data were produced for EduRef.net, a leading higher education research organization. All evaluated data was gathered from IPEDs, the U.S. Dept. of Higher Education, school websites, and other reputable sources.
The rankings have been published at https://www.eduref.net/most-affordable-colleges/online-masters-in-mathematics/
About EduRef.net
EduRef.net reviews publicly available data to produce independent ranking assessments of various educational programs, in addition to student guides and resources. The site is regularly updated by a committed team of writers and researchers, who produce college rankings and resources that have helped prospective and current college students get into, pay for, and thrive at the college of their choice.
