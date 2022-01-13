The Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall – The Team of Highly Skilled and Experienced Criminal Defense Lawyers with Successful Track Record

The Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall today is a name to trust. The popular Middlesex County Criminal Defense Lawyer is the Former Director of Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Former Municipal Prosecutor in Edison, New Brunswick, Woodbridge, Piscataway, and other local towns. His law offices are certified, criminal trial attorneys. There is a team of 10 attorneys practicing exclusively in DUI and criminal defense.
Work of The Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall Go Global
The work done by the law offices of Jonathan F. Marshall has been featured in the mainstream media such as USA Today, The Star-Ledger, Law and Order, ABC, CNBC, and FOX News. The brilliance about this law firm is that the team is courteous and quick. Whenever anyone approaches them, they respond quickly and explain things in a good courteous and explanatory manner over the phone.
Courts Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall Serve
- Carteret Municipal Court
- Cranbury Municipal Court
- Middlesex Superior Court
- Edison Municipal Court
- Highland Park Court
- Dunellen Municipal Court
- East Brunswick Court
- New Brunswick Court
- North Brunswick Court
- Jamesburg Municipal Court
- Metuchen Municipal Court
- Perth Amboy Court
- Piscataway Municipal Court
- Spotswood Municipal Court
- Woodbridge Court
- Middlesex Municipal Court
- Milltown Municipal Court
- South Amboy Court
- South Brunswick Court
- Monroe Municipal Court
- Old Bridge Municipal Court
- South Plainfield Court
- South River Municipal Court
- Plainsboro Municipal Court
- Sayreville Municipal Court
Specialties
The team and the law offices of Jonathan F. Marshall have skills and specialties in fighting drug distribution, aggravated assault and other criminal offenses.
The Expert and Highly Professional Team
The team at The Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall includes ten lawyers, who are:
- Former municipal and Middlesex County prosecutors.
- Attorneys
- Lawyers
- Among Top 100 National Trial Lawyers
- Super Lawyers
- Rated 10.0
- Rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau
- Certified defense attorneys
- Laced with more than 200 years of combined experience
Call their knowledgeable criminal defense lawyers for a free consultation.
Media Contact
Company Name: The Law Offices of Jonathan F. Marshall
Contact Person: Jonathan F. Marshall
Email: Send Email
Phone: 732-204-6583
Country: United States
Website: https://middlesexcountycriminallaw.com
