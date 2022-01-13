Freetrade signs up for commission-free Best Execution with Equiduct

Freetrade, one of UK's largest retail brokers, expands operations to European markets via Apex opening up access to pan-European Best Execution for 1.2 million more retail investors

London – 13 January, 2022 – Equiduct, the pan-European retail exchange, announced today that Freetrade, the investment platform that is on a mission to get everyone investing, is the newest member to join Apex. Freetrade adds 1.2 million retail investors to the 4 million retail investors already using Equiduct’s commission-free Best Execution service for retail orders, paving the way for Freetrade’s European market expansion.

App-based brokers have shaken up the traditional investment experience by offering simple access to investing via smartphones. Last year, 4.6 billion finance apps were installed globally and users have spent 16.3 billion hours in-app,[1] allowing for direct engagement with Gen Z, known as a financially savvy, mobile-first generation[2] and leading to the surge of retail trading observed since March 2020.

Freetrade is removing traditional barriers to access, by offering a beautiful app for everyone to be able to access the financial markets and focusing on keeping costs low and transparent. Today, they’re expanding across the Channel, providing access to European equities and ETFs via Equiduct.

Wail Azizi, Managing Director & Global Head of Growth at Equiduct said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Freetrade to Equiduct and provide access to Europe’s most popular stocks and ETFs to o ver 1 million additional retail investors via Apex – our commission-free Best Execution service. Freetrade’s ethos and dedication to revolutionising trading for retail investors is a perfect fit for Equiduct – a company whose DNA is to challenge the status quo of traditional exchanges.”

Adam Dodds, CEO and Founder at Freetrade said: “The addition of European stocks to the platform is a key step for us as we begin our expansion into Europe and beyond. Our mission is to get everyone investing while keeping prices low. Freetrade’s unique direct to market access and proprietary brokerage platform helps to unlock cost-savings that we can pass onto our customers through a simple and low-cost investment experience. We will continue to add more European exchanges to the platform as we expand across Europe.”

[1] App Annie 2021 Mobile Finance Apps Report, published 15 April 2021

[2] App Annie 2022 Mobile Predictions Report, published 10 November 2021

