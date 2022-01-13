Freetrade signs up for commission-free Best Execution with Equiduct

London – 13 January, 2022 – Equiduct, the pan-European retail exchange, announced today that Freetrade, the investment platform that is on a mission to get everyone investing, is the newest member to join Apex. Freetrade adds 1.2 million retail investors to the 4 million retail investors already using Equiduct’s commission-free Best Execution service for retail orders, paving the way for Freetrade’s European market expansion.
App-based brokers have shaken up the traditional investment experience by offering simple access to investing via smartphones. Last year, 4.6 billion finance apps were installed globally and users have spent 16.3 billion hours in-app,[1] allowing for direct engagement with Gen Z, known as a financially savvy, mobile-first generation[2] and leading to the surge of retail trading observed since March 2020.
Freetrade is removing traditional barriers to access, by offering a beautiful app for everyone to be able to access the financial markets and focusing on keeping costs low and transparent. Today, they’re expanding across the Channel, providing access to European equities and ETFs via Equiduct.
Wail Azizi, Managing Director & Global Head of Growth at Equiduct said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Freetrade to Equiduct and provide access to Europe’s most popular stocks and ETFs to o ver 1 million additional retail investors via Apex – our commission-free Best Execution service. Freetrade’s ethos and dedication to revolutionising trading for retail investors is a perfect fit for Equiduct – a company whose DNA is to challenge the status quo of traditional exchanges.”
Adam Dodds, CEO and Founder at Freetrade said: “The addition of European stocks to the platform is a key step for us as we begin our expansion into Europe and beyond. Our mission is to get everyone investing while keeping prices low. Freetrade’s unique direct to market access and proprietary brokerage platform helps to unlock cost-savings that we can pass onto our customers through a simple and low-cost investment experience. We will continue to add more European exchanges to the platform as we expand across Europe.”
[1] App Annie 2021 Mobile Finance Apps Report, published 15 April 2021
[2] App Annie 2022 Mobile Predictions Report, published 10 November 2021
Media Contact
Company Name: Equiduct Systems Ltd
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: Send Email
Phone: +44 (0)20 3595 1500
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://www.equiduct.com/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.