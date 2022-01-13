Wealth Management Software Market To Witness A Healthy CAGR of 15.3% By 2025 with Relevancy Mapping by Key Player like Temenos, Fidelity National Information Services | Million Insights

“Million Insights – World’s Fastest Growing Market Research Database”

According to new report available with Million Insights, the global wealth management software industry is expected to gain high demand owing to rising digitalization and automation across various wealth management firms and financial institutions such as trading houses, asset management firms, banks, forex traders, and brokerage firms during the forecast period.

The global wealth management software market is projected to attain USD 5.80 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Rising digitalization and automation across various wealth management firms and financial institutions such as trading houses, asset management firms, banks, forex traders, and brokerage firms is projected to proliferate the market growth from, 2019 to 2025.

Moreover, these software are secured, efficient, and cost-effective. This factor is anticipated to impel the popularity of such software. In addition, rising number of High-Net-Worth individuals across Asia Pacific and North America is anticipated to further propel the demand for wealth management solutions.

These software help in easing the decision-making process while making critical investments. Moreover, they provide improved solutions by employing data analytics and extracting big data. This is further projected to fuel the wealth management software market growth. Cloud-based deployment of wealth management software is the most preferred deployment owing to flexibility and easy accessibility. Furthermore, technological advancements such as blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) are projected to revolutionize the financial-technology (FinTech) industry.

Growing need for effectively managing financial affairs and financial assets of small and medium enterprises is anticipated to drive the demand for digitized capital management solutions. Moreover, growing number of SME in North America is expected to propel the software demand across the region. Leading companies in this industry are focusing on several strategic initiatives such as M&A, product upgrades, and strategic partnership in order to expand the product portfolio and cater to increasing technological advancements.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The robo advisory segment is projected to attain the fastest CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period owing to technological advancements such as machine learning and cognitive computing and cost-effectiveness.

• The segment of financial advice & management is expected to attain the fastest CAGR of 16.0% over the forecast period owing to rising need for managing various finances.

• The segment of trading & exchange firms is projected to attain the revenue of USD 1.01 billion by the end of 2025.

• North America led the global market for wealth management software and id projected to attain the revenue of USD 2.09 billion by the end of 2025 owing to rising population of HNW individuals in the region.

• Leading players operating in this industry include Temenos Headquarters SA; Fiserv, Inc.; Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.; SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; Profile Software; SEI Investments Company; Dorsum Ltd.; Objectway S.p.A.; and Finantix, Comarch SA.

Million Insights has segmented the global wealth management software market based on advisory mode, deployment, application, end use, and region:

Wealth Management Software Advisory Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

• Human Advisory

• Robo Advisory

• Hybrid

Wealth Management Software Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

• Cloud

• On-premise

Wealth Management Software Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

• Financial Advice & Management

• Portfolio, Accounting, & Trading Management

• Performance Management

• Risk & Compliance Management

• Reporting

• Others

Wealth Management Software Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

• Large Enterprises

• Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Wealth Management Software End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

• Banks

• Investment Management Firms

• Trading & Exchange Firms

• Brokerage Firms

• Others

Wealth Management Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 – 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

