The CanCoin Today Announced Noel Nissen Appointed As New CEO

The newly appointed CEO, Noel Nissen will be leading the project advisors and members to deliver new strategies and capabilities to accelerate the growth of CanCoin project and the onboarding of partners and customers

STOCKHOLM – JANUARY 13, 2022 – The CanCoin token designed for the legal cannabis market to address friction and monetisation issues today announces its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Noel Nissen, into its project. Noel will commence his new position on February 1, 2022. He will be leading CanCoin efforts to improve project sustainability through seeking business partnerships, investment opportunities, and implementation of sub ecosystems. Noel is responsible for the project’s strategic planning and onboarding of new partners, including dispensaries, retailers, and manufacturers. He focuses on creating a stable community with the existing businesses in the CanCoin ecosystem and onboarding new partners into the projects. Noel Nissen will replace the previous CEO Daniel Daboczy who will continue as chairman of the board.

“Noel Nissen has been part of the project from day one, and his energy, innovation, and vision will be the key to defining and propelling the project forward,” said Daniel Daboczy, Interim Chief Executive Officer of the CanCoin project. “With Noel’s creative experience and fresh perspective, we will definitely continue to lead in the digital cannabis market,” added Daniel.

Noel Nissen is a Norwegian creative graduate from Hyper Island specialising in cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Noel is a seasoned creative advisor within the blockchain and decentralised finance industry for the past two years. Noel is also holding an appointment as the Associate Director of Technicorum Holdings and has established a strong presence in the blockchain industry.

Commenting on the recent appointment, Noel Nissen, Chief Executive Officer of the CanCoin project, said, “I believe as the industry grows, more and more opportunities open up, and there will be a variety of approaches to solving future problems.” Noel also added, “With my tailored expertise in the cryptocurrency market and my passion about the potential use of blockchain technology and co-existing in the current industry, I am determined to continuously improve the CanCoin project’s growth and to implement more robust revenue models while providing enhanced incentives for both CanCoin partners and users.”

ABOUT THE CANCOIN

The CanCoin has issued an initial total token supply of 420,000,000, of which 210,000,000 tokens are in circulation. It was designed for the multibillion-dollar legal cannabis market that encompasses healthcare, pharmaceuticals, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), and industrials. In Europe, legislation pertaining to legal cannabis is currently developing at three times the rate in North America. Over 375 million Europeans have access to medical cannabis. This figure is expected to grow over the next five years, with a projected increase in legal cannabis sales from $ 30 billion in 2020 to $ 95 billion by 2025 exponentially.

