Influencio Ushers Influencers Into New Age Platform For Social Media With Its Tokenomics

SINGAPORE – JANUARY 13, 2022 – Influencio, the first dedicated blockchain influencer marketing platform, which also incorporates dynamic NFTs, GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse into its project. Influencio is developed by Technicorum Holdings’ subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates. Gravitas has recently unveiled its ecosystem’s tokenomics to the public. Influencio targets the Social Media Influencer market, offering a dual BEP20 token system consisting of INFLUENCE and ACTS Tokens as a governance token to govern Influencio and reward distribution token for work done by influencers, respectively.

Social media has undoubtedly impacted our consumption preferences. Millions of users actively seek advice from their favourite social media personalities for suggestions and recommendations to support their purchase or engagement decisions. The Influencio project was created to provide a comprehensive platform for influencers, followers and brand owners to connect and collaborate and thus monetise. It is an ecosystem created to be self-sustaining, featuring opportunities for influencers, brand ambassadors and users to interact, participate and collaborate with one another on amplification. The Influencio platform allows brand owners real time consumer data and insights collected over social media users to target the real audience.

– Verifying real followers/likes and engagement rates (people who purchase Hero/influencer NFTs with their INFLUENCE tokens)

– More transparent pricing to see where you (influencer) stand relative to the market

The social community platform is powered by blockchain technology. Combining individual reputation, corporate branding and financial elements allows both influencers and brand owners to generate monetary benefits from the social interaction. Both Influencers and brand owners will have a streamlined payments processes and real-time dashboard to monitor activities or engagement between the influencers and followers.

How Does The Influencio Ecosystem Work?

The ecosystem encourages content sharing between Influencers and users across the multi-channel social media network by providing attractive rewards to the Influencers and their followers. The rewards constitute of Influencio’s native currency called the INFLUENCE tokens and ACTS tokens. These tokens are the main currencies of exchange for all activities on the platform. Influencio ecosystem has an integrated built-in wallet that allows users to issue, send, receive and store cryptocurrencies.

INFLUENCIO Universal Tokens, INFLUENCE Tokens.

Influencio offers a dual token setup. The primary token is called the INFLUENCE token, which is a governance token that governs all activities on the platform. Influencio offers a universal currency called INFLUENCE Tokens that can be used across borders, allowing marketers to reward local influencers, brand owners and users worldwide. It allows users to unlock premium features of the platform including direct messaging to influencers, participating in Influencio contests, casting of votes, purchasing of Influencer’s NFT and participation in Influencio P2E game and ecosystem.

INFLUENCE Tokens has a total token supply of 606,006,666. 10% will be allocated to Influencers, 31% will be allocated to the project team, advisors and marketing promotion. The project has allocated 20% into its liquidity and further 5% allocated for farming and remaining 10% for DAO.

INFLUENCIO Native Currency, ACTS Tokens.

However, ACTS tokens is the native currency of Influencio’s platform ACTS with no maximum supply. ACTS tokens will be automatically generated as the community grows. The platform was designed to reward users and advertisers on the marketplace. The reward is earned through user engagements, interaction, farming and content contribution to community growth. Users can earn ACTS tokens by signing up and verifying on the Influencio platform, connecting social media accounts, sharing and responding to an advertiser’s offer as well as participating in Influencio platform games through multi-players battles and in-game characters.

INFLUENCE Token Burning feature to provide better transaction fees and visibility.

The Influencio project will burn 3% of its Influence token from its total supply and tokens will be gradually burned at a rate of 2.5% per quarter within the first three years of project launch. During its fourth year, users will then be able to cast their vote on the Influencio DAO platform to further decide on the burn rate to optimise the project. In addition to this, Influencio will further burn 1% of its INFLUENCE token of the 4% transaction fees, providing better transaction fee and visibility to its community.

ABOUT INFLUENCIO

Influencio is a new cryptocurrency (a BSC network token) designed to address friction and monetisation within the growing global influencer market. The project is supported by the most prominent YouTubers and influencers in South America, Europe, and the Nordic countries, and parts of Asia and will soon have a global presence as well. The project is led by CMO Danjal Kanani alongside CEO Daniel Daboczy. Influencio solves key market challenges using blockchain and NFTs, with DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi elements. Influencio streamlines payments and processing, content marketing management, interaction monitoring and offers FinTech solutions to the industry.

For more information, please visit: https://influencio.io

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Holdings comprises several subsidiaries, some of which are regulated and specialise in various industries in the field of digital assets, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, the Metaverse, etc. Its fully owned subsidiary, Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, is a Singapore-registered Fintech company certified by Singapore FinTech Association as an authorised blockchain & DLT provider, e-wallet, core banking, digital exchange Platforms, digitisation and tokenisation, platforms, products, and services. The Technicorum group has numerous reference projects and clients, including over 100 ICOs/IEOs/IDOs/STOs completed through its subsidiaries over the last four years.

Website: https://www.technicorum.com/

Media Contact: ima.jamal@technicorum.com

