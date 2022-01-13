Brain Health Supplements Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications And Future Prospects 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

“Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.”

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, the growing number of promotional activities, rising self-directed users, and increasing willingness to improve brain functions are positively impacting the growth of the market.

The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness among consumers regarding mental health is fueling the adoption of supplements over the world. The increasing brain health issues, such as depression and dementia, boost the demand for the products. Depression, stress, and anxiety are common mental illnesses among adolescents and millennials. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the occurrence of these mental illnesses over the world and boosted the demand for brain health supplements.

Natural molecules accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The expansion of this segment is attributed to the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of the products. The natural ingredients in these products, including omega-3 fatty acids, Huperzine-A, and Acetyl-L-carnitine, help in improving the focus and easing stress, anxiety, and depression. Herbal extract products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The supplements for memory enhancement dominated the market in 2020, with more than 25.0% revenue share due to the increased number of Alzheimer’s patients worldwide. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, as of 2020, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. had Alzheimer’s. The growing number of the aging population has been driving the demand for memory enhancement supplements as memory loss is a widespread illness among the older population.

The industry is competitive with a large number of large and medium-sized firms across the globe. New product launches are expected to remain a key trend in the industry. In April 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. introduced Neuriva supplement, with complimentary digital support and training program. The product is designed to improve cognitive functions, including focus, memory, and consumers’ concentration.

Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market

Brain Health Supplements Market Report Highlights

By product, the herbal extract segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing preference for herbal products among the consumers

North America dominated the market with over 35.0% revenue share in 2020. Increased concerns about brain health, along with the expanded prevalence of Alzheimer’s among elderly people, have been boosting the market growth in the region

The memory enhancement application segment held the largest share of more than 25.0% in 2020

For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market/request/rs1

Brain Health Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global brain health supplements market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Brain Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Natural Molecules

Herbal Extract

Vitamins & Minerals

Brain Health Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Memory Enhancement

Attention & Focus

Depression & Mood

Sleep & Recovery

Anti-aging & Longevity

Stress & Anxiety

Brain Health Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Brain Health Supplements Market

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

HVMN Inc.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Peak Nootropics

AlternaScript

Liquid Health, Inc.

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

Quincy Bioscience

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/5865/ibb

Browse More Related Report:

Omega 3 Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Fish, Krill Oil), By Form (Soft Gels, Capsules), By End User (Adults, Infants), By Functionality, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Brain Health Supplements Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications And Future Prospects 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.