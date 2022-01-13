Brain Health Supplements Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications And Future Prospects 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 13.38 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The rising awareness among consumers regarding mental health is fueling the adoption of supplements over the world. The increasing brain health issues, such as depression and dementia, boost the demand for the products. Depression, stress, and anxiety are common mental illnesses among adolescents and millennials. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the occurrence of these mental illnesses over the world and boosted the demand for brain health supplements.
Natural molecules accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The expansion of this segment is attributed to the easy availability and cost-effectiveness of the products. The natural ingredients in these products, including omega-3 fatty acids, Huperzine-A, and Acetyl-L-carnitine, help in improving the focus and easing stress, anxiety, and depression. Herbal extract products are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.
The supplements for memory enhancement dominated the market in 2020, with more than 25.0% revenue share due to the increased number of Alzheimer’s patients worldwide. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, as of 2020, around 5.8 million people in the U.S. had Alzheimer’s. The growing number of the aging population has been driving the demand for memory enhancement supplements as memory loss is a widespread illness among the older population.
The industry is competitive with a large number of large and medium-sized firms across the globe. New product launches are expected to remain a key trend in the industry. In April 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. introduced Neuriva supplement, with complimentary digital support and training program. The product is designed to improve cognitive functions, including focus, memory, and consumers’ concentration.
Browse full report with Table of Content @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market
Brain Health Supplements Market Report Highlights
- By product, the herbal extract segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing preference for herbal products among the consumers
- North America dominated the market with over 35.0% revenue share in 2020. Increased concerns about brain health, along with the expanded prevalence of Alzheimer’s among elderly people, have been boosting the market growth in the region
- The memory enhancement application segment held the largest share of more than 25.0% in 2020
For Requesting a Sample Copy of This Report, Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market/request/rs1
Brain Health Supplements Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global brain health supplements market on the basis of product, application, and region:
Brain Health Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Natural Molecules
- Herbal Extract
- Vitamins & Minerals
Brain Health Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- Memory Enhancement
- Attention & Focus
- Depression & Mood
- Sleep & Recovery
- Anti-aging & Longevity
- Stress & Anxiety
Brain Health Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
- North America
- U.S.
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
List of Key Players of Brain Health Supplements Market
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- HVMN Inc.
- Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.
- Peak Nootropics
- AlternaScript
- Liquid Health, Inc.
- Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
- Onnit Labs, Inc.
- Quincy Bioscience
Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/5865/ibb
Browse More Related Report:
Omega 3 Supplements Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Fish, Krill Oil), By Form (Soft Gels, Capsules), By End User (Adults, Infants), By Functionality, By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a full-time market research and consulting company registered in San Francisco, California. The company fully offers market reports, both customized and syndicates, based on intense data analysis. It also offers consulting services to business communities and academic institutions and helps them understand the global and business scenario to a significant extent. The company operates across multitude of domains such as Chemicals, Materials, Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Information Technology to offer consulting services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/brain-health-supplements-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Brain Health Supplements Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications And Future Prospects 2028 | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.