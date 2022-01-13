End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market | Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of Treatment, Region, Revenue Share, Company Ranking, And Growth Factors | Grand View Research, Inc.

The global end stage renal disease market size is anticipated to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of patients suffering from end stage renal disease (also known as kidney failure) and the rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes are fueling the market growth.
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the major causes of increasing kidney failure rates among patients. According to the CDC, it is estimated that more than 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from CKD, whereas globally more than 500 million people (12-18% of the world population) are affected.
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and people suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD) are at a higher risk of contracting this virus as they have to visit the hospitals often for dialysis. Center-based hemodialysis is the main renal replacement medium in most countries, with almost 90% of the ESRD population opting for it. Hemodialysis patients have to stay in hospitals for 4 hours minimum, 3 times a week, and come in frequent contact with the medical staff and other patients. All these factors increase their risk of infection.
Technological advancements including the innovation of wearable artificial kidney (WAK) in the treatment of renal failure are expediting the overall market growth. WAK is a portable dialysis device designed to enable patients to live healthier as it controls blood pressure, improves clearance of wastes from the blood, and allows ESRD or CKD patients for a less strict diet, resulting in lower fluid weight gain in addition to lowered stress on the heart. Thus, technical advancements in WAK have the potential to reduce mortality in dialysis patients, which thereby improves an ESRD patient’s quality of life. The WAK prototypes designed and patented by innovative firms have been approved for human clinical trials by the U.S. FDA in 2016.
End Stage Renal Disease Market Report Highlights
• By treatment, the dialysis segment dominated the ESRD market in 2020 owing to its ease of use and emergency convenience
• The transplant treatment segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028
• Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 owing to the large population of patients with CKD/ESRD and greater incidence of hypertension and diabetes in the region.
For Requesting a Sample Copy Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/end-stage-renal-disease-market/request/rs15
End Stage Renal Disease Market Segmentation
Grand View Research has segmented the global end stage renal disease market on the basis of treatment and region:
End-Stage Renal Disease Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
• Transplant
• Dialysis
• Peritoneal Dialysis
• Hemodialysis
• Wearable Artificial Kidney
End-Stage Renal Disease Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
• North America
• The U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• The U.K.
• Spain
• Italy
• France
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Australia
• Latin America (LATAM)
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Colombia
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
• Saudi Arabia
• South Africa
• UAE
List of Key Players of End Stage Renal Disease Market
• Nipro Corporation
• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
• Baxter International, Inc.
• Medtronic Plc
• B. Braun Melsungen AG
• BD
• Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
• Cantel Medical
• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
• JMS Co. Ltd.
Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry Form for the Report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/450244/ibb
Browse Related Reports:
Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), By Product (Device, Consumables, Services), By End-use (Home-based, Hospital-based), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.
Wearable Artificial Kidney Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Patient Type (End Stage Renal Disease, Acute Kidney Disease), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027.
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research is a U.S. & India-based market research and consultancy firm. It is headquartered in San Francisco. We provide business insights, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports to large as well as small and medium-scale enterprises. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses on more than 45 industries. Grand View Research’s extensive database is used by Fortune 500 companies to understand the regional as well as the global business environment.
Media Contact
Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.
Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.
Email: Send Email
Phone: 1888202951
Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States
City: San Francisco
State: California
Country: United States
Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/end-stage-renal-disease-market
Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market | Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of Treatment, Region, Revenue Share, Company Ranking, And Growth Factors | Grand View Research, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.