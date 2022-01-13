End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market | Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of Treatment, Region, Revenue Share, Company Ranking, And Growth Factors | Grand View Research, Inc.

“”Grand View Research, Inc. – Market Research And Consulting.””

According to a new report published by Grand View Research, increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products are the major factors expected to drive the end stage renal disease (ESRD) market.

The global end stage renal disease market size is anticipated to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing number of patients suffering from end stage renal disease (also known as kidney failure) and the rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes are fueling the market growth.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the major causes of increasing kidney failure rates among patients. According to the CDC, it is estimated that more than 37 million people in the U.S. suffer from CKD, whereas globally more than 500 million people (12-18% of the world population) are affected.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and people suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD) are at a higher risk of contracting this virus as they have to visit the hospitals often for dialysis. Center-based hemodialysis is the main renal replacement medium in most countries, with almost 90% of the ESRD population opting for it. Hemodialysis patients have to stay in hospitals for 4 hours minimum, 3 times a week, and come in frequent contact with the medical staff and other patients. All these factors increase their risk of infection.

Technological advancements including the innovation of wearable artificial kidney (WAK) in the treatment of renal failure are expediting the overall market growth. WAK is a portable dialysis device designed to enable patients to live healthier as it controls blood pressure, improves clearance of wastes from the blood, and allows ESRD or CKD patients for a less strict diet, resulting in lower fluid weight gain in addition to lowered stress on the heart. Thus, technical advancements in WAK have the potential to reduce mortality in dialysis patients, which thereby improves an ESRD patient’s quality of life. The WAK prototypes designed and patented by innovative firms have been approved for human clinical trials by the U.S. FDA in 2016.

End Stage Renal Disease Market Report Highlights

• By treatment, the dialysis segment dominated the ESRD market in 2020 owing to its ease of use and emergency convenience

• The transplant treatment segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

• Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020 owing to the large population of patients with CKD/ESRD and greater incidence of hypertension and diabetes in the region.

For Requesting a Sample Copy Please Visit @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/end-stage-renal-disease-market/request/rs15

End Stage Renal Disease Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global end stage renal disease market on the basis of treatment and region:

End-Stage Renal Disease Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• Transplant

• Dialysis

• Peritoneal Dialysis

• Hemodialysis

• Wearable Artificial Kidney

End-Stage Renal Disease Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

• North America

• The U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• The U.K.

• Spain

• Italy

• France

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Latin America (LATAM)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• UAE

List of Key Players of End Stage Renal Disease Market

• Nipro Corporation

• Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

• Baxter International, Inc.

• Medtronic Plc

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• BD

• Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

• Cantel Medical

• Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

• JMS Co. Ltd.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry Form for the Report @ https://www.grandviewresearch.com/inquiry/450244/ibb

Browse Related Reports:

Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis), By Product (Device, Consumables, Services), By End-use (Home-based, Hospital-based), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.

Wearable Artificial Kidney Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Patient Type (End Stage Renal Disease, Acute Kidney Disease), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research is a U.S. & India-based market research and consultancy firm. It is headquartered in San Francisco. We provide business insights, syndicated research reports, and customized research reports to large as well as small and medium-scale enterprises. Our database features thousands of statistics and in-depth analyses on more than 45 industries. Grand View Research’s extensive database is used by Fortune 500 companies to understand the regional as well as the global business environment.

Media Contact

Company Name: Grand View Research, Inc.

Contact Person: Sherry James, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: Send Email

Phone: 1888202951

Address:Grand View Research, Inc. 201 Spear Street 1100 San Francisco, CA 94105, United States

City: San Francisco

State: California

Country: United States

Website: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/end-stage-renal-disease-market

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com



To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Market | Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of Treatment, Region, Revenue Share, Company Ranking, And Growth Factors | Grand View Research, Inc.